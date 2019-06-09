‘The Ranch’: Danny Masterson Speaks out on Show Ending, Implies He Wants to Return

Danny Masterson quietly sounded off on The Ranch’s recently announced final episodes.

Masterson, who starred in 50 episodes of the Netflix sitcom before being fired, took to the comments on the show’s Instagram page to react to the news. In his brief comment, we referenced his character, Rooster Bennett, and implied that he wants to return to the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That Rooster Bennett was a real hoot,” Masterson wrote. “Sure do miss that guy.”

His comment has been liked 313 times as of press time, with numerous fans replying in agreement.

“The show isn’t the same without you,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Yeah, tried watching the last season, was boring! Just wasn’t the same without you!”

While fan support for Masterson’s return has been continually high since Netflix fired him, it is unlikely that he will be brought back.

Masterson, who first rose to fame on That ’70s Show, was accused of sexual assault by numerous women in recent years, with the accounts resurfacing amid the rise of the #MeToo Movement in Hollywood. As a result, he was written off The ranch and fired at the conclusion of Part 5’s production.

The 43-year-old actor was very displeased with the news and denied all allegations levied against him.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” the actor told the Huffington Post in December 2017. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Despite the firing, Netflix continued on with the series, airing the final batch of episodes starring Masterson and then writing his character off with a presumed death in a motorcycle crash (though, his character’s body was never found).

This decision to continue on with the show and air the already-filmed episodes starring Masterson was slammed by Masterson’s accusers, who thought the streaming service enabled Masterson for too long, despite the allegations being public for quite a while.

“I was sick when I read Netflix’s statement on continuing with The Ranch and continuing their working relationship with a man who has violently raped and abused so many women,” Bixler told The Daily Beast at the time. “Four months after the story broke and the LAPD confirmed a criminal investigation, Netflix ordered another season of The Ranch.”

Netflix’s final episodes will air in two parts. Part 7 will be released later in 2019, Part 8 will be released in 2020.

Photo Credit: Netflix