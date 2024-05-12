Country Singer and Family Murdered in 'Bloodbath Ambush': Details on Death of Kevin Hernandez

The singer and his family were riddled with bullets along the side of the road.

Authorities are seeking answers after a popular Tejano and country musician was gunned down alongside his family. According to Click2Houston, Kevin Amailo Hernandez and his family were riddled with bullets in an alleged ambush assassination.

Hernandez hails from El Paso and was on a tour of Chihuahua, Mexico when the alleged ambush happened. The Chevy Malibu truck driven by the singer and his family was hit with at least 150 bullets.

According to The Sun, Hernandez and is wife, Marisela Sandoval, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the couple's 17-year-old son died from gunshot wounds in the hospital the following day. The couple's other kids, age 14 and 4, were also critically injured and rushed to the hospital alongside their maternal grandmother.

On the heels of the massacre, Hernandez's final song was released. The song, "If God Takes Me With Him," seems to hint that the singer's final moments were on Hernandez's mind at the very least. "If God takes me with him you should not feel afraid, I will be protecting you, I will follow your steps, because this love is eternal," the lyrics for the song read, according to the outlet.

Many Tejano and Mexican singers have faced threats from cartels in the past. Mexican artist Peso Pluma was threatened ahead of a concert in Tijuana near the end of 2023. He would cancel the concert after the death threats due to his lyrics featuring praise for incarcerated drug lord El Chapo, according to the LA Times.