Ali Wong Reveals the Big Romantic Gesture That Helped Bill Hader Win Her Over

Ali Wong is off the market. In 2022, the comedian announced she was splitting from her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta. She recently used a standup gig to poke fun at her ex, despite their continued close friendship, and revel in how much fun divorce is. Rolling Stone reports her new boyfriend, fellow comedian Bill Hader, snagged her heart with a series of romantic gestures.

Initially, Wong said she wasn't looking for anything serious, joking her goal was "to get dicked down" and that after being married for so long it felt like she "just got out of prison energy." She mentioned joining a dating app only to learn that a man she already knew reached out to her the day after she joined.

"I get a phone call from this guy who I met at a dinner party in the past and he got my number from a mutual friend," she explained. "He was like, 'Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce and I've had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl and I know it sounds crazy but I want you to be my girlfriend." She says she responded: "I was like, 'I just paid $25 [for the dating app]. You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money's worth.'" It turned out to be Hader.

While on a trip to Europe after the phone call, Wong says at every new location on her stay, Hader had flowers delivered at every hotel she stayed at. Her friends thought it was crazy. But not Wong.

"That's how cheap and lazy men have become," Wong jested. "When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness."

She brought Hader out on stage. He confirmed their dating and Wong is no longer on the prowl.