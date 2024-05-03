Sia Files to Legally Change Her Name

The musician is looking to officially take on husband Dan Bernad's last name following their wedding in Portofino, Italy last year.

Sia no more! The Australian singer and songwriter, 48, is reportedly making moves to legally change her name following her marriage to husband Dan Bernad. TMZ reported Thursday that the singer's attorney filed a name change request seeking to change her name from "Sia Kate Furler" to "Sia Bernad."

The petition comes just ahead of Sia and Bernad's one-year wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy – the same venue where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in May 2022 – in early May 2023, PEOPLE and numerous other outlets reported at the time. For her big day, the Grammy nominee wore a three-quarter sleeve lace mermaid gown, which featured a high neck and button detailing down the front. She completed her wedding day look with a matching sheer veil with lace detailing. Bernad, meanwhile, wore a light colored tuxedo with a silk cummerbund and bowtie.

The ceremony was an intimate affair, with only six guests in attendance. The pair exchanged vows at the altar, which was surrounded with gorgeous pink, purple, yellow and white flowers.

The "Cheap Thrills" artist and Bernad have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, and it is unclear when exactly they began dating. The two made their red carpet carpet debut together at the premiere of West Side Story in December 2021, with Sia later sharing a photo of herself and Bernad in October 2022 captioned, "Just finished my next album. A great day all round!"

Prior to her marriage to Bernad, Sia was married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2016. She also previously dated Dan Pontifex until his death in a 1997 hit-and-run accident. She is also a mom of two, having adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019. One of them goes by Che, but the other's identity is kept private. Sia previously told The Morning Mash Up in 2020 that "they were aging out of the foster care system.. Yeah, and I love them,"

Born in Adelaide, Australia, Sia, whose full name is Sia Furler, released her first studio album in 1997, going on to score a massive hit in Australia with her 2008 album Some People Have Real Problems. After focusing on songwriting and collaborating with American artists, she finally broke through internationally with her 2014 album 1000 Forms of Fear and the smash hit single "Chandelier."