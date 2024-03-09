'Blue Bloods' Producer Faces Sexual Assault Charges

A Blue Bloods producer is facing some sexual assault charges. Deadline reports that Laurence Andries, a TV writer and producer who has also worked on How to Get Away with Murder and Supernatural, was charged with six felony counts of sexual assault. An unknown man claims that Andries "drugged and assaulted him in June 2022 after they met for drinks." While Andries was arrested in August 2023 after charges were filed, he's remained free on a bond of $150,000 bond. As of yet, he has not had a preliminary hearing, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The John Doe appeared in an interview with ABC-7 and called Andries his mentor, but also shared that he believes that he "drugged one of my drinks, took me to his place and then… I can't say the word. I'm sorry, I can't say it." Court documents state that the charges involve sodomy, oral copulation, and sexual penetration by anesthesia or controlled substance of an unconscious or asleep person.

As of now, no other information has been released about the charges or when the preliminary hearing will take place. As for how Andries and the John Doe know each other, the accuser told ABC-7 that they met a writers' program, where they became friends. After the alleged assault happened, he had reported it immediately, even despite the damage it could do to his future in Hollywood.

According to his IMDb page, Andries has not worked on any project since his time on Blue Bloods, having served as a co-executive producer during Season 11. Before that, he was a co-executive producer on Season 6 of How to Get Away with Murder and even wrote an episode of the ABC drama that same season. Other projects he's been part of include Godfather of Harlem, Superstition, Being Mary Jane, Supernatural, Six Feet Under, and Millennium.

On top of his writing and producing credits, Laurence Andries also serves as a VP of programming for the Writers Guild Foundation. It's unknown if the charge will affect his position at the foundation or his future in the industry, but it might all depend on how it goes through. Andries doesn't have any other upcoming projects, other than serving as a writer on the mini-series The Big Cigar. Just like his position with WGF, it's unclear how that will be affected.