‘Blue Bloods’ EP Says They Always Tried to Avoid ‘Preachiness’: ‘We Didn’t Take Sides’

Blue Bloods’ 14-season run is officially done, and the series did a surprisingly good job of staying away from one focusing on one specific side of the spectrum. While the series was known to go into some heavy topics, especially as a police procedural, it was never one to stick to one side of the story. Showrunner Kevin Wade told Deadline that people “appreciated the show didn’t have an agenda.”

“That’s the thing we worked hardest on, and it was something that could easily, in some hands, have slipped into preachiness,” he continued. “We didn’t take sides.” That’s what set Blue Bloods apart from every other procedural, on top of the fact that it greatly centered around family. Of course, with the show being set in New York, there were certainly some storylines that they couldn’t avoid, but they did it pretty well.

Pictured (L-R): Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Eddie, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan Photo: CBS

In response to some fans seeing the show as “pretty Red State,” Wade said, “That may be, but if we had a motto, the motto was, if you’re going to build a soap box for one side of an issue, build a soap box of equal dimensions for the other side so that the audience could not feel like they were being preached to. So perhaps they could accept the show as a character driven story with different characters with different points of view.”

Meanwhile, the finale was an intense one that certainly put on a show. There were a series of shootings targeting police officers and the mayor, courtesy of gangs who later put out a manifesto of members they wanted released from custody. Unfortunately, the shootings led to the death of Eddie’s partner, Officer Luis Badillo, because the series just couldn’t let everyone be happy. At the end of the episode, it was still a happy time for the Reagans, but losing one more character before the end was a low blow.

There have been discussions of a potential Blue Bloods spinoff or TV movie, and if one were to happen, it’s very likely it will once again tell both sides of the story. Fans can always stake a look back at all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods on Paramount+ and see just how well the show did with the storytelling and why it certainly deserved to go on as long as it did.