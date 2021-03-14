Bill Burr's Grammys Appearance Ruffled Tons of Feathers and Delighted Fans

Bill Burr was an unexpected presenter at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and many viewers were upset by his flippant humor. The controversial comedian presented the award for Best Tropical Latin Album at the Grammys premiere ceremony before the main event. Within minutes, videos of his jokes on stage were going viral.

Burr was reviled by some and lauded as a hero by others on Twitter on Sunday evening as footage of his Grammy's performance made the rounds. As always, he was dismissive of others' feelings, throwing out terms like "feminist" and "cis white male" as if they were punchlines in and of themselves. He got few audible laughs within the theater, and sparse ones on social media. Most were simply confused as to why Burr was chosen as a presenter in the first place.

shit joke aside, this was just unnecessarily disrespectful lol??? #GRAMMYs they really dropped the ball with this pic.twitter.com/JLQCJ8cHBI — miqo🌤 (@kitkatsuragi) March 14, 2021

Burr has a long reputation as a provocateur, from his stand-up comedy to his TV appearances to podcasts. He often pokes fun at young people, so-called "cancel culture," "political correctness" and other charged topics.

With no Latino heritage and little regard for other cultures, many viewers were baffled to see Burr presenting the award for Best Tropical Latin Album on Sunday. Scroll down for a look at the fall-out afterwards.