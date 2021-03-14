Bill Burr's Grammys Appearance Ruffled Tons of Feathers and Delighted Fans
Bill Burr was an unexpected presenter at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and many viewers were upset by his flippant humor. The controversial comedian presented the award for Best Tropical Latin Album at the Grammys premiere ceremony before the main event. Within minutes, videos of his jokes on stage were going viral.
Burr was reviled by some and lauded as a hero by others on Twitter on Sunday evening as footage of his Grammy's performance made the rounds. As always, he was dismissive of others' feelings, throwing out terms like "feminist" and "cis white male" as if they were punchlines in and of themselves. He got few audible laughs within the theater, and sparse ones on social media. Most were simply confused as to why Burr was chosen as a presenter in the first place.
WHO LET BILL BURR HOST HES SO EMBARRASSING??&?&(£:!,£),;! 🥴#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HOYYzWReuV— miqo🌤 (@kitkatsuragi) March 14, 2021
shit joke aside, this was just unnecessarily disrespectful lol??? #GRAMMYs
they really dropped the ball with this pic.twitter.com/JLQCJ8cHBI— miqo🌤 (@kitkatsuragi) March 14, 2021
Burr has a long reputation as a provocateur, from his stand-up comedy to his TV appearances to podcasts. He often pokes fun at young people, so-called "cancel culture," "political correctness" and other charged topics.
With no Latino heritage and little regard for other cultures, many viewers were baffled to see Burr presenting the award for Best Tropical Latin Album on Sunday. Scroll down for a look at the fall-out afterwards.
Unfunny
the problem is it wasnt funny lmao— bambi barnes (@MsHoneyBambi) March 14, 2021
Whether or not Burr should have had a platform to say what he said on the Grammys stage, many fans argued that his commentary was, first and foremost, not funny. The comedian did not so much make a joke as inflect a mocking tone on his political presumptions, which had no apparent bearing on the award show itself.
Disrespectful
Beyond that, many thought that Burr's Grammys comentary was disrespectful, especially to the artists who were there to receive what might be the honor of their lives. They accused the Recording Academy of disrespect too by hiring Burr for this position.
Predictable
*Bill Burr intentionally makes Politically incorrect jokes
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/lzrGnyaSK5— Tyler Mills🤘🏻 (@tylermills151) March 14, 2021
I feel like there's a section of comedians that don't even try to do humor they just want to upset groups of people so a certain group of people can go "lololol triggered". Really high level ideas. https://t.co/jpqmsN6mep— Myles (@MylesLucks) March 14, 2021
Of course, many people believed that Burr knew exactly what he was doing by provoking an angry response from social media at large. This included both fans and wary detractors.
Racism
If Bill Burr presenting these nominees isn't an accurate representation of the Academy @ non white artists..— WYWYG 💗 (@_drawthings) March 14, 2021
The @RecordingAcad needs to own up to this failure of selecting Bill Burr as a presenter. What a terrible choice. He clearly does not recognize how important this is for artists. If you can't get a presenter who gives a fck how do you expect anyone to take you seriously.— ♡ binniebear⁷ (@kittievante) March 14, 2021
Many critics said that Bill Burr's place on the presenting schedule was an indication of racism from the academy as a whole — a common accusation these days as the Grammys face accusations from multiple high profile artists.
Bombing
everyone watching bill burr butcher his entire segment like pic.twitter.com/SXcTUIovAx— bel⁷ (@evermet_) March 14, 2021
Many viewers thought that Burr himself looked uncomfortable with his position in this award show, and speculated that he was trying to deliver what was expected of him but missing the mark.
Viewers
who the fuck watches these shows https://t.co/yjE7cM0Pcl— MikeTheAverageDad (@MikeTheAverage1) March 14, 2021
As Burr's segment went viral rapidly, many Twitter users questioned why everyone seemed to be watching the Grammy's premiere ceremony hours before the main event actually started.
Mandalorian
How about Disney get rid of him too, not a bad idea https://t.co/DWDTuwyGQR— JuicyRosie (@JarJarMedia) March 14, 2021
Mandalorian Chapter 17 opening like:
Din: yeah it’s the weirdest thing, she and Mayfeld were in a transport together and poof! It went missing
Bo-Katan: weird
Din: so weird https://t.co/g33pjEcnPg— Arezou-Deetoo (@ArezouAmin) March 14, 2021
Finally, many fans felt that at this point, Burr should be removed from the cast of The Mandalorian along with his former co-star Gina Carano. The 2021 Grammys begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.