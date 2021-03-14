Trevor Noah: What to Know About the 'Daily Show' Host

South Africa (Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor, Getty) Noah was born in Johannesburg, South Africa to parents of Swiss and Xhosa ancestry. In his memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Noah described growing up under apartheid legislation, where his father was classified as white but he was classified as "Coloured." His parents' relationship was technically illegal at the time, but progress began shortly after he was born. Noah Speaks English, Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana, Tsonga, and some German. prevnext

Early Start (Photo: TodayShow.com) Noah grew up in Johannesburg and started his career there as well. He found his way into the entertainment industry at the age of 18 when he appeared in the soap opera Isidingo. From there he branched out into radio, and then stand-up comedy. He worked his way up to spots alongside the greats of South African stand-up, and to performing alongside American comedians when they visited for international tours. At the same time, Noah found more and more work on TV — mostly hosting talk shows, game shows and award shows in the country. He released several stand-up specials and became a familiar face through numerous ad campaigns, and by the time he emigrated to the United States, he was a fan-favorite.

Attempted Murder Noah's mother, Patricia Nombuyiselo, married when he was a child and her husband, Abel Shingange, was physically abusive to both of them, he wrote in his memoir. She divorced him after a few years and did not remarry until 2009 when Noah was an adult. Shortly after Patricia married Sfiso Khoza, Shingange re-appeared in her life and attacked her, shooting her once in the leg and once in the head. Patricia survived the attack, but Noah reportedly confronted Shingange about it, and Shingange threatened his life as well. This was part of the reason Noah left South Africa for the U.S. He would later become outspoken against domestic violence and the systems that perpetuate it, feeling that it colored both his and his mother's lives unjustly.

Emigration (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Noah moved to the U.S. in 2011, and became the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on The Tonight Show on Jan. 6, 2012. He made the same milestone on The Late Show with David Letterman not long after, and stayed on the circuit of comedy high-rollers in the years that followed.

'The Daily Show' (Photo: Brad Barket / Stringer, Getty) Noah became a contributor to The Daily Show starting in December of 2014, sometimes referred to as the show's "international correspondent." He was popular among viewers, and when Jon Stewart decided to retire, Noah was announced as his successor without much delay. His first episode premiered on Sept. 28, 2015.

Controversies Almost immediately after Comedy Central announced Noah as Stewart's replacement, outrage against him boiled up online over past jokes that were deemed misogynistic or anti-Semitic. Both Noah and Comedy Central pushed back surprisingly hard on these criticisms. "To reduce my views to a handful of jokes that didn't land is not a true reflection of my character, nor my evolution as a comedian," Noah tweeted at the time. An official statement from the network, published by The New York Times, read: "Like many comedians, Trevor Noah pushes boundaries; he is provocative and spares no one, himself included... To judge him or his comedy based on a handful of jokes is unfair. Trevor is a talented comedian with a bright future at Comedy Central." Ultimately, the backlash faded and Noah was generally well-received as The Daily Show's host. However, videos of his old stand-up routines occasionally crop and go viral among his detractors online.