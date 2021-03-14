Grammys 2021: How to Stream the Live Event

✖

The 2021 Grammy Awards are kicking off today, and we have all the details on how you can stream the biggest live music event of the year. The show will broadcast on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, but for cord-cutters who prefer to stream TV shows and specials, there is a way to stream it. The 2021 Grammys will be streaming live on Paramount+ at the same time the show airs on CBS. For anyone interested in checking out the newly re-branded streaming service, Paramount+ is currently offering a free trial opportunity. Just click here to check it out.

This year's show is set to have an epic lineup of performers including, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift. The rest of the performance list includes Bad Bunny, BTS, Black Puma, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Da Baby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Haim, John Mayer, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, and Roddy Ricch.

Notably, K-Pop group BTS are first-time nominees this year, as they are nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song "Dynamite." The group recently spoke out about getting prepared for the big show, with V saying, "As the award show is approaching, the excitement and anticipation build up. I still can't believe we're nominated and performing. Getting a win would be even more amazing."

#BTSARMY 📣 Ahead of @bts_bighit's performance at the 2021 #GRAMMYs and in celebration of their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite," we caught up with global pop superstars. https://t.co/JRX3OKunat — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 11, 2021

Jung Kook added, "We're overwhelmed to be called representatives of Korea. We're just thankful for the support and attention that we've received, not only from our fans but our peers. We will continue to work harder to showcase even better music and performances. And it's an incredible honor to be the first Korean pop artist to be nominated for a Grammy, and we hope that this is just the beginning. A win would be significant not only for us but for many who pursue diversity in music."

Finally, commenting on what might be next for the global sensations, BTS member RM said, "Like [on] 'Dynamite,' we hope to deliver once again a message of hope and comfort in a time when the pandemic has not dissolved yet, though, of course, great music and performances." Jin added, "We're working hard to release our next music. Look forward to what comes next."