‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2: Everything We Know

Big Little Lies season 2 has been in production since March and is not expected to premiere until 2019, but the continuation to HBO‘s Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman-led series is already the most anticipated TV return of the coming year.

During its first season, viewers were instantly obsessed with he murder-mystery and daily lives of the cast of characters in the town of Monterey.

What was once meant as a one-season limited series became a huge hit for the network and, despite debate about whether or not it was necessary among fans and critics, HBO greenlit a seven-episode second season for the series.

Scroll through to find out everything we know about the upcoming season of Big Little Lies.

New director

Despite directing every episode of season one, Jean-Marc Vallée will not be returning for season two.

He will be replaced by Andrea Arnold, whom previously directed episodes of Transparent and I Love Dick, as well as films including the Academy Award-winning Wasp.

The main cast is back

Witherspoon and Kidman will return on screen as well as executive producing, while Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley will reprise their roles.

The author is involved with season 2

The series is based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, and while there was never a published sequel, she wrote a new story that the second season is based on. Season one showrunner and writer David E. Kelley is also set to return to write the episodes.

Alexander Skarsgard will make an appearance

Skarsgard was awarded with several awards for his portrayal of Celeste’s (Kidman) abusive husband, who turned out to be the victim of the staircase accident at the end of season one.

He will reportedly make an appearance in season two, likely in flashbacks or in a dream sequence.

Meryl Streep is joining the fun

The acting legend joins the cast for season two as Perry’s mom, determined to find answers to her son’s death. Kidman shared a first look at Streep’s character on her Instagram, revealing the two characters will be getting really close, at least in the beginning.

Bonnie’s Parents will be introduced

Martin Donovan (Weeds) and newcomer Crystal Fox have been cast to play the roles of Martin and Elizabeth Howard, who will help viewers uncover the past of Zoe Kravitz’s character, which fans of the Big Little Lies book might already have a clue about.

Renata will face new “challenges”

After spending season one advocating for her daughter Amabella, Dern’s Renata Klein will be dealing with some marital issues in the second season.

Bonnie will struggle with Perry’s death

Bonnie’s past will be heavily explored, including a time in her past that will be brought up given she was the one who pushed Perry down the stairs.

There’s a new surfer in town

Actor Douglas Smith will play Corey Brockfield, an aspiring marine biologist and Jane’s (Woodley) co-worker. He’s described as a “hot, off-beat” surfer type, who might be romantically linked with the Monterey mom.

An American Horror Story veteran Joined the cast

Denis O’Hare, known for his multiple roles throughout different seasons of American Horror Story, will have a recurring role on season two of Big Little Lies, playing a new character named Ira Farber.

Not many details have been revealed the new character, but an actor of O’Hare’s caliber will be an impressive addition to the cast.

Big Little Lies season two is expected to premiere in 2019 on HBO.