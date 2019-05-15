‘Big Bang Theory’ Kaley Cuoco Celebrates ‘Last Supper’ With Cast in New Photo

The Big Bang Theory family is spending as much time together as they can before the end of the series.

Series star Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram Tuesday to share a heartwarming photo of the cast having dinner together, as they prepare to bid adieu to their characters for the last time during Thursday’s series finale episode.

“The last supper with my tv family,” Cuoco wrote on the photo of the touching photo.

Fans of the longest running sitcom on television took to the comments section of the Instagram post, sharing their emotions about the end of the show.

“Kaley watching johny (sic) with so much love cant avoid that in the picture,” one fan commented, noticing the actress’ expression looking at her TV husband.

“Stay with whoever looks at you as Kaley Cuoco stares at John Galecki…” another user commented.

“I’m sure there will be more dinners with this group of friends. RIP, The Big Bang Theory,” added another.

“2 years ago I never wanted this day to come. I knew eventually it would and here we are. Loved every episode. Such an amazing cast and a show like no other. I’ll miss it so much and will continue to watch the repeats,” A devoted fan wrote, getting 19 likes from other fans.

“Im not ready….[crying emoji] you guys are all I watch, I literally just watch random episodes everyday, i dont watch much TV big bang is all I know!!! I’m so sad!!!” Another user commented.

Cuoco has been honest throughout filming of the show’s final season about dreading to see the end of the show. The actress opened up about filming the series finale, revealing she struggled to keep from crying the entire time.

“I might be cried out, if that’s possible,” Cuoco joked to Entertainment Tonight recently. “It’s been an unbelievable couple days.”

“There [have been] a lot of tissues,” the actress added. “It started with reading that initial script, and then last night shooting it in front of the audience, and this morning with the hands at Mann’s Chinese [Theatre]. It’s just been a beautiful tribute to our show. I don’t know, I just feel so grateful. It’s been a gift, a gift of 12 years.”

While the show may be coming to an end, could we see Penny again in a potential spinoff series? Cuoco recently said she would only say yes to Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre.

“The only person I would say yes to is Chuck Lorre,” she told the outlet. “So if Chuck came and said let’s do it, I’d say yes. Other than that, I don’t see a spin-off for myself. But I don’t like to say no to Chuck. So if he wanted it, I’m in!”

The Big Bang Theory series finale airs Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.