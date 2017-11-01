‘Big Bang Theory’: Howard and Bernadette’s Baby Gender Revealed

On Monday night’s episode of The Big Bang Theory, fans quickly learned the gender of Howard and Bernadette’s second child.

In the opening scene, the couple is seen at a medical check-up, and the doctor starts discussing the gender. The couples reveals that the first time they wanted a girl, but this time there was no preference.

Then the doctor then reveals the couple will be having a boy.

The couple seems fine with the reveal, of course, but there was a hint of disappointment that it wasn’t a girl. That sentiment carries into the episode, as Bernadette disappointingly goes through some girl clothes the couple they had previously purchased.

“I just thought it’d be nice for Halley to have a sister,” Bernadette says.

Fans seem to be excited about the baby boy regardless.

See some of their reactions below.

Now they’ll have two mini Howards! #BigBangTheory — Tina (@hermionebenson) October 17, 2017

I knew it They are having a boy 👦🏾🧒🏾👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #BigBangTheory — Fitness Journey (@IHeart_GEEKS) October 17, 2017

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros.