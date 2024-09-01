Beloved Sitcom Actor John Clegg Has Died

John Clegg, the beloved sitcom actor, has died, according to an Aug. 20 obituary published in The Telegraph. No cause of death details are available, but the It Ain't Half Hot Mum star was in a care facility at the time. He was 90.

"John Walter Laurence (Clegg) died peacefully in care aged 90," the obituary read. "Husband of the late Mavis and brother of Anne and Mary, both deceased. An actor all his working life, he will be missed by all his friends from the theatre, his friends in Chichester and his family."

Clegg's biggest TV role was "La-De-Dah" Gunner Jonathan Graham in all eight seasons of BBC1's It Ain't Half Hot Mum, a popular show from the '70s that has drawn controversy in recent years due to racist content. He also made appearances in Mr. Bean, Are You Being Served?, Coogan's Run, Dad's Army, Crossroads, Whodunnit?, and Father, Dear Father. In film, he appeared in Bridget Jones's Diary, Tom & Viv and Half a Sixpence.

Clegg's funeral will be held on Aug. 29. His loved ones do not wish for flowers; those who would like to contribute something are asked to make a donation to St Peter's Church Reordering Project.