‘Bachelor In Paradise’s Demario Jackson Wants Tape Of His Sexual Encounter Released

The saga of the currently-suspended season of Bachelor in Paradise continues, but DeMario Jackson is finally speaking up. The reality star claims he has nothing to hide, and that he wants ABC to release the tape of the encounter in question.

According to TMZ, Jackson is doing all he can to convince WB and ABC to either release the video of he and Corrine Olympios in the pool, or give him a copy so that he can clear his name.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, Bachelor in Paradise suspended filming this week, amid allegations that Jackson took advantage of Olympios while the cameras were rolling.

After a night of drinks, the two got hot and heavy in the pool. There was some sexual activity involved, which isn’t uncommon for Bachelor in Paradise. However, Olympios claims that she wasn’t coherent enough at the time to say no.

Jackson is hoping he can get the tape released so that he can prove the story isn’t as Olympios claims. According to him, both provided consent and there was nothing aggressive about the encounter.

According to the report, multiple sources close to the show confirm that Jackson is telling the truth.

Jackson is apparently looking for a lawyer at this time. While he holds no hard feelings for Olympios, and believes he did nothing wrong, he still wants to be cautious.

