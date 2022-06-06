Another 'Neighbours' Alum Returning for Final Episode After Cancellation

✖

Guy Pearce is making his way back to Ramsay Street as the Australian actor returns to his soap opera roots for the grand finale of Neighbours. The Memento star, who's made a name for himself in films and television shows including LA Confidential, The King's Speech and The Mare of Easttown, will return to film the conclusion of Australia's longest-running TV soap as it wraps up on Aug. 1 after 37 years, reports Deadline.

Pearce is one of the soap's most successful alums to return, as are Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, all of whom will return after decades away from the long-running series. Pearce told London newspaper Metro: "It is very exciting and surreal at the same time being back on set again, however it feels like coming home."

"It's where it all started for me professionally. I've been asked to come back on occasions over the years and wondered if it was the right thing to do, but once I knew the show was finishing, I knew I had to do it," he continued. "While I've caught up with many of the cast I worked with on the show over the years, there is nothing like being here all together again."

Jason Herbison, Neighbours' executive producer, added, "I'm incredibly honoured that Guy is returning to the show for a very special story arc. Having him back on set has been poignant for him and for us. He's been very involved in the storyline, and I can't wait to finally answer the question for viewers – who is Mike Young today?"

Other Australian stars to get their start on the soap include Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Alan Dale, Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe. As the show wraps up, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison told Digital Spy that the ending he wrote won't be obvious to everyone. "I feel very privileged to write the final episodes and bring our beloved Neighbours to an end. I always had a vision of how I would close the show and I have stuck to that vision, so I hope the viewers enjoy it," he shared.

"The magnitude of the moment is not lost on me and everyone is coming together behind the scenes to make the ending as befitting as possible," Herbison added, hinting that there's still more surprises to come. "I'm pleased to say that I haven't seen anyone guess what happens yet – though the final scene would be hard to guess!"