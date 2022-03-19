Legendary Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades On-Air

After facing the threat of cancellation to kick off February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The legendary Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding.

The show’s social media account confirmed the sad news on Twitter, explaining the situation. “Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” the Neighbours Twitter account wrote. “To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June. pic.twitter.com/YwlDZPb7zB — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2022

The soap opera was produced as part of Fremantle’s global production arm, with 1.5 million viewers tuning in daily in the U.K., while the Australian audience had fallen off in recent years. Neighbours had been airing on Channel 5 since 2008, with a new deal signed in 2018 to expand the airings for the show.

According to Variety, the network attempted to change focus and had some successes with bigger dramas, like All Creatures Great and Small. Losing the network support spelled the end for the soap opera, bringing a close to decades of stories that introduced an all-star cast across the years.

It’s official @neighbours will end production in June this year. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the millions of fans all who have supported us for 37 years. Huge thanks to our broadcast partners @channel10au and @channel5_tv. Stick with us as we #celebrateneighbours pic.twitter.com/RR7psD4MZY — Alan Fletcher (@alanfletcher) March 3, 2022

Some of the names introduced through Neighbours include Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Guy Pierce, Ben Mendelsohn, Natalie Imbruglia, and all three Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Liam and Luke. According to Variety, the current case was given a firm end-of-production date” to allow for planning on their next jobs and career paths after the end of the show.

Despite the official end of the series in its current form, Fremantle isn’t fully giving up on the iconic soap just yet. Variety notes that the end of the series could just be a “resting period” that allows the show to return in the future with a new partnership. Still, as it stands, Neighbours is finished and ceases to be.