Iconic TV Series on Verge of Cancellation After Decades

One of the most iconic soap operas globally is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a significant financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that Channel 5 plans to withdraw financial support for Neighbours, which is produced by Fremantle Australia. Although the show is made in Australia, the U.K. broadcaster pays most of the production cost and broadcasts it there. Channel 5 later confirmed The Sun‘s report.

“Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer,” a Channel 5 spokesperson told The Sun. “It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series. We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years. We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

Everyone involved in the production is reportedly planning to do everything they can to find a new backer and home for the show in the U.K. One possible idea is bringing back Minogue to play Charlene Robinson again. Long before Minogue became an international pop star, she starred in over 300 episodes of Neighbors from 1986 to 1988. Producers hope she would be interested in making at least a one-off appearance.

“Channel 5 pay Fremantle Australia many millions of pounds every year and, sadly, there’s a shortfall of about £5 million in what it brings back in through advertising,” a source told The Sun. “There’s a lot of disbelief and sadness among those who know it’s struggling. They are currently in the process of approaching a number of former cast members, including Kylie, to make a special return. If it’s the end, it really would be something special to have her back in Ramsay Street one last time.”

Neighbours was created by Reg Watson and debuted in Australia in March 1985. The following year, the show made its debut in the U.K., where about 1.2 million viewers still tune in to watch daily. In 2008, the show moved to Channel 5 in the U.K., and the broadcaster began fitting the bill for most of the production. If Channel 5 and Fremantle can’t find a new partner in the U.K., the show will end there in August 2022.

Although dozens of Neighbours stars have gone on to become Hollywood stars, the show never really took off in the U.S., despite multiple attempts to bring it to American audiences. In 2014, Hulu picked up the rights to stream then-new episodes, but that deal was short-lived and the show is no longer available there. Aside from Minogue and Robbie, other actors to star on Neighbours before becoming stars include Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Jesse Spencer and Guy Pearce.