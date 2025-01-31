‘Lopez vs Lopez’: Tensions Rise at Dinner for George and His Estranged Mother (Exclusive Clip)

After being off last week, Lopez vs Lopez is back tonight and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. In “Lopez vs Elsa,” airing at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, “Mayan pushes George to meet up with his estranged mother, Elsa. Rosie and Quinten reconnect with their inner divas when they get a karaoke machine.” In the exclusive sneak peek, Elsa, played by Terri Hoyos, joins dinner with the Lopezes and while it seems like it’s going to be a great time, George comes out with unique name tags, including one for Elsa that says “Deadbeat Mom,” which she happily puts on.

Mayan hosts the dinner after learning her grandmother was still alive years after George lied about her death. Since George was still apprehensive about letting her back into his life since she was ever around growing up, the name tags are one way to remember who is who, albeit in a different way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Even though Elsa seems just fine with meeting the family and the tension with her son, George isn’t quite liking it. Of course, that estrangement can be tough on anyone, and he certainly had a good reason to make people believe that Elsa was no longer alive since she wasn’t exactly part of his life but it should be interesting to see what exactly happens in the episode and if he and Elsa have their long-awaited reconciliation. At the very least, it seems the rest of the Lopezes are doing just fine with her.

Lopez vs Lopez came back from hiatus on Jan. 3, and Season 3 is already set to end next week, on Feb. 7. As of now, a fourth season has yet to be ordered from NBC and it’s hard to tell which way the network is leaning. Although NBC has already been making decisions for next season, having renewed freshman sitcom St. Denis Medical, it might still be a while for Lopez vs Lopez to have news.

In the meantime, there is still a couple of episodes left to look forward to for Lopez vs Lopez Season 3. Be sure to watch the exclusive clip above for the new episode airing tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, following a new episode of Happy’s Place. All episodes of Lopez vs Lopez are streaming on Peacock.