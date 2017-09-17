Amy Roloff Under Fire for ‘Hawking’ Products Instead of Concentrating on Family

Little People, Big World matriarch, Amy Roloff is receiving backlash from fans over her recent Instagram posts showing her focus is more on the business side of her brand instead of family.

Sharing images of herself with a FabFitFun box, the TLC cast member unveiled this month’s subscription box and provided fans with an offer code for a discount.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so excited!” Roloff wrote. “Got to enjoy my new [FabFitFun] fall box today! As a [FabFitFun partner], it’s really exciting to see what is in this season’s box.”

She went on to share the contents of the box, but fans were not impressed. Despite Roloff sharing an Ember-related post on Instagram that expressed how “excited and happy” she was for her son and daughter-in-law, many expressed how tired they were of her paid product features on social media.

“UGH, yet another reality star advertising,” Instagram user, Michelle Martin wrote. “Love to see the posts about your beautiful family but I dislike the advertisements.”

Instagram user Mary Townsend asked Roloff to “stop using Instagram to sell stuff,” and asked for photographs of the kids, grandkids and boyfriend only.

“Always hocking something!” wrote Jan Blessingellis, as another chimed in “We are interested in you and your family. Stop hawking products.”

Others took to the social platform to call Roloff a “one-sided grandmother,” not caring about Audrey and Jeremy’s daughter the same way she does Tori and Zach’s son, Jackson. However, some users and fans came to Roloff’s defense, writing she was a “great grandmother” and for all her followers to “try and be kind.”

“She shares her life with us, because we, the fans enjoy keeping up with what’s going on in her life,” Instagram user, Rudy Erwin wrote. “The same few continue to make comments on her fan page that aren’t called for. It takes so little to be nice, it takes to much energy to be unkind.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!