'American Horror Story' Season 11: New Details Finally Emerge

Fans have been desperate for information about American Horror Story Season 11, and now a few details about the forthcoming new episodes have finally emerged. According to Deadline, FX chairman John Landgraf confirmed that the new season of AHS will premiere this fall. Landgraf made the comment during his executive session at the TCA summer press tour. At this time, there is no other info available, but its possible the season will feature some previous frequent cast members, such as Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman.

While fans will have to wait for American Horror Story Season 11, its spinoff American Horror Stories is currently streaming on Hulu. The original show is an anthology series where each season follows a different narrative, but American Horror Stories is an anthology where each episode is different, similar to Twilight Zone or Tales from the Crypt. American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy initially announced the new spinoff in May 2020, casually dropping news in an Instagram post. Murphy had done a Zoom call with some past stars of American Horror Story, and in his post, he shared a screenshot of the virtual reunion while sharing the plans for the new show in the caption. "American Horror Story cast Zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times," he wrote.

"The spin-off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)," Murphy continued. "When we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun, and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"

Murphy also previously provided a little insight into what fans can expect from American Horror Stories. "It's the AHS spin-off. We are doing 16 one-hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore," he wrote in a tweet. "Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow."

American Horror Stories is an FX on Hulu exclusive, with all seven Season 1 episodes available now. Season 2 is currently airing, with new episodes debuting every Thursday. The most recent episode is titled "Aura" and it was directed by Max Winkler — who also directed an episode of American Horror Story — from a script by Manny Coto. A description of the episode reads, "Despite installing an Aura smart doorbell system, a married couple are terrorized by a cryptic visitor after they move into a new home."