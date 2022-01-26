Dylan McDermott’s ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Casting Has Fans Sounding Off

Dylan McDermott has been announced as Julian McMahon’s replacement on FBI: Most Wanted, and the casting has fans sounding off. It was previously revealed that McMahon is leaving after three seasons. Since Season 1 of FBI: Most Wanted, McMahon has played Jesse “Jess” LaCroix, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent and Team Leader of the Fugitive Task Force. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that McDermott has joined the cast of the hit series, taking over as the team’s leader. Most recently, McDermott has been staring as the villainous Richard Wheatley on Law and Order: Organized Crime, alongside Christopher Meloni.

Earlier this month, McMahon announced that he’d be exiting the show by issuing a statement to Deadline. “Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.” There are currently no details on who McDermott will be playing in FBI: Most Wanted, but Deadline noted that he is scheduled to make his series debut in April, following McMahon’s exit in March. The news of McDermott’s casting has social media talking. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So Amazing”

https://twitter.com/staygold_dee/status/1486054869781860352?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It will be nice to see you play a good guy. Although, you are SO AMAZING playing a bad guy,” a final watcher tweeted.

“Brightened My Day”

https://twitter.com/eddieproduce/status/1486067179304988674?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Initially I was bummed to see that Julian McMahon was leaving ‘Most Wanted’ but this definitely brightened my day,” an FBI fan commented.

“BIG SHOES TO FILL!”

https://twitter.com/nomadmc/status/1486160075660140551?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Either bad guy or good guy, you be playing them characters well, Dylan,” one user tweeted. “Best Wishes and Good Luck man! I’m rooting for you.”

“So Happy”

https://twitter.com/unnaturaldick/status/1486050146525716485?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“So happy for you at this stage to get this great work. You have grown so much and have so much to offer not that you haven’t always but as we get older we did deeper,” a fan offered.

“Evil Richard Wheatley”

https://twitter.com/TheRCWRShow/status/1486104575962759169?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“OMG!!! Love your work as So Evil Richard Wheatley!!!” a Twitter user told McDermott. “Congratulations on you new role on FBI Most Wanted!!! Wow, definitely will be watching!!!”

“Bringing the Heat”

https://twitter.com/scottsdalemeg/status/1486051674749739011?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Bringing the heat to another fantastic show!!” someone exclaimed. “Can’t wait to see what magnificent aura you bring to your new character! Who’s betting you’re going to steal everyone’s heart once again!!”

“New Sheriff”

https://twitter.com/DylanMcDermott/status/1486045329774583809?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“So happy and excited that we get to keep you on television sets,” a fan tweeted to McDermott. “You’re a brilliant actor about to join an incredibly popular show and cast. Your presence will only make it better. Good luck and can’t wait to see your character in action.”