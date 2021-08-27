Macaulay Culkin Makes 'American Horror Story' Debut, and Fans Are Wowed

The newest season of American Horror Story premiered on Wednesday in a double feature with some new faces joining the cast –– one of them being Macaulay Culkin, and fans are offering rave reviews of the actor's return to TV. Culkin stars on the anthology series as Mickey, a drug addict who's moonlighting as a gay prostitute. Fans got their first glimpse of the star in the doubleheader when Gardner (played by Finn Wittrock) sits himself at a bar and unsuspectingly gets hit on by Culkin's character who briefly flirts with him in the episode.

Culkin teased his appearance on the upcoming season earlier this week as he celebrated his 41st birthday on social media. "Like a fine bottle of worcester sauce we all get better with age. With that in mind here's your yearly reminder that time does indeed march onward: I'm 41 years old. I hope you enjoy every passing year as much as I do. We're not getting older, we're just getting saucier," he tweeted, before starting a thread.