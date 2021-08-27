Macaulay Culkin Makes 'American Horror Story' Debut, and Fans Are Wowed
The newest season of American Horror Story premiered on Wednesday in a double feature with some new faces joining the cast –– one of them being Macaulay Culkin, and fans are offering rave reviews of the actor's return to TV. Culkin stars on the anthology series as Mickey, a drug addict who's moonlighting as a gay prostitute. Fans got their first glimpse of the star in the doubleheader when Gardner (played by Finn Wittrock) sits himself at a bar and unsuspectingly gets hit on by Culkin's character who briefly flirts with him in the episode.
Culkin teased his appearance on the upcoming season earlier this week as he celebrated his 41st birthday on social media. "Like a fine bottle of worcester sauce we all get better with age. With that in mind here's your yearly reminder that time does indeed march onward: I'm 41 years old. I hope you enjoy every passing year as much as I do. We're not getting older, we're just getting saucier," he tweeted, before starting a thread.
Also, there seems to be a super handsome, middle-aged dude on this season of American Horror Story.
If I were you I'd totally check him out.— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2021
A 'Standout' Among the Cast
After several seasons, some fans have started moving away from the AHS hype, but Culkin joining the show with his "standout" performance so far on the new season could be bringing some viewers back.
Watched the first 2 episodes of American Horror Story and I gotta say so far it feels like an improvement on previous seasons.
Macaulay Culkin and Evan Peters were standouts for me.
And I'm kinda invested in the drug addicted homeless lady.— Doom&Gloom (@JoeyDoomsday) August 26, 2021
'A Wonderful Addition'
"I am LOVING the new season of American Horror Story," this fan wrote, adding that the cast is always a big draw with the list of regular big names.
I am LOVING the new season of American Horror Story. There's a streamer joke?! 😂I always love the cast. All my favs are back and Macaulay Culkin is a wonderful addition.— Emberstrife (@Emberstrife) August 27, 2021
'A Perfect Fit'
"It's so awesome to see Macalay Culkin acting again," this fan wrote. Culkin hasn't acted in several years after gaining fame as a child in multiple box-office successes.
It’s so awesome to see Macaulay Culkin acting again. 🥲
Him and American Horror Story is literally a perfect fit.— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 26, 2021
'All is Right With the World'
Culkin fans rejoiced as they saw him cross the screen for the first time –– many of whom, couldn't wait to use a Home Alone reference for the moment.
KEVIN!!! Macaulay Culkin just made his appearance and now all is right with the world! #AHS #AmericanHorrorStory #AmericanHorrorStoryDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/VdnDQNnaUO— Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) August 26, 2021
A Great Start to the Season
Overall, fans found the season debut as a great start to the impending horrors that await its viewers.
another season where Lily Rabe will suffer to death.🥲 I'm SURE the legendary Belle Noir will do something against the baby to come. Frances Conroy is an acting legend and Macaulay Culkin was a great choice to join the show's cast! the season started very well! #AHSDoubleFeature— Pedro Henrique (@phcastillho) August 26, 2021
Welcome to 'AHS'
"Y'all, Macaulay Culkin understood the assignment," this fan wrote, before welcoming him to the AHS family.
Y’all, Macaulay Culkin understood the assignment and I love him. Welcome to the American Horror Story family, @IncredibleCulk . #AHSDoubleFeature— Christy Turnipseed (@cturnip) August 26, 2021