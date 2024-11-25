‘From’ Renewed for Season 4 at MGM+

The FROMily has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Just days before the Sunday, Nov. 24 Season 3 finale, MGM+ officially renewed its Harold Perrineau-led science fiction/horror drama series From for Season 4. According to Variety, the 10-episode fourth season will begin production in Nova Scotia in 2025 and premiere in 2026.

Regarded as one of the best modern horror series, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. The series centers around Perrineau’s Boyd Stevens, the self-appointed sheriff and de-facto mayor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily,” showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe) said. “By the end of Season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?”

Series creator John Griffin (Crater) added, “With the culmination of Season Three we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season Four, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare. We are so grateful to our partners at MGM+ to be able to continue this tale and beyond excited to share the news with our amazing FROMily.”

Created by Griffin and executive produced by Griffin, Pinkner, and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones), From premiered in February 2022 and has risen to become the most-viewed series in MGM+’s history, though the streamer didn’t share viewing data. From currently holds a 96% critics score and 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the scores for the most recent season sitting at a rare 100% and 73%.

“From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand,” MGM+ head Michael Wright said in a statement. “Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in season four.”

Along with Perrineau, From stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, Deborah Grover, Robert Joy and Samantha Brown.