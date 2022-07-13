'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Trailer Released

Ahead of its sophomore run in just a matter of days, the official trailer for American Horror Stories Season 2 dropped Wednesday. Unlike American Horror Story, which features a different storyline each season, American Horror Stories features a different storyline each episode, some of which connect back to the original series. The show's debut season, for example, took viewers back to the Murder House of Season 1. Although the horror stories for Season 2 have yet to be confirmed, the minute-long trailer gave fans a few hints.

Arriving via FX's official social handles Wednesday morning, the trailer invited viewers to "step into darkness and feed your fears," and it wasted no time is amping up excitement for the season. The trailer opened with AHS alum Denis O'Hare portraying a doll collector who is more than just a little sinister. It is unclear if this could possibly be a backstory on Spalding, the character O'Hare portrayed in AHS Season 3, Coven, who notably had a penchant for collecting dolls. The clip went on to tease other storylines for the season, including scenes at the church, someone crawling around in a puddle of blood, and promises of serial killers.

Along with O'Hare, Season 2 will feature several additional actors returning to the AHS franchise. They include Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O'Hare, and Gabourey Sidibe, all of whom have either previously appeared on American Horror Story or the spinoff series. The trailer also teased several newcomers to the franchise, including Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, and Quvenzhané Wallis.

At this time, an official synopsis for Season 2 hasn't been released, and few details are known. The season is set to run for a total of nine episodes. Episode titles, per Collider, are as follows – Episode 1: "Dollhouse," Episode 2: "Necro," Episode 3: "Aura," Episode 4: "Drive," Episode 5: "Bloody Mary," Episode 6: "Facelift," Episode 7: "Milkmaids," Episode 8: "Cellulite," and Episode 9: "Lake."

American Horror Stories is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto. Following the series debut in July 2021, the show was renewed for a second season in August 2021. Season is premieres on FX on Hulu on Thursday, July 21. Season 1 is currently available for streaming on the platform.