New Photo of Jenna Ortega From ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Released by Netflix

Welcome back to Nevermore Academy! Netflix just released a creepy and kooky first look of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams as Season 2 of Wednesday wrapped ahead of its 2025 premiere.

Ortega can be seen in the photo crossing her arms while sporting her signature frown and braided pigtails in front of what appears to be a cemetery backdrop. Two giant robed statues loom behind the Addams Family daughter as she stands before a gothic arch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

This is the first look Netflix has given fans of the Tim Burton-executive produced series’ second season, although the streamer did previously release a behind-the-scenes clip. “The coffin has closed on Wednesday Season 2 production,” Netflix captioned the photo on Instagram. “Dying to show you what we’ve been up to in 2025!”

Starring alongside Ortega in Season 2 are cast members Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luiz Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Zeta-Jones, Guzmán, Ordonez and Lewis-Nyawo have been promoted to series regulars in Season 2, while Fred Armisen and Jamie McShane will return in guest roles. New guest stars include Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 Addams Family film, as well as Joanna Lumley, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo. Lady Gaga is also reportedly set to make a cameo, although details of her character have yet to be released.

Showrunners and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar shared a joint statement that Season 2 of Wednesday will be “exploring more Addams Family Lore, and [they] are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters!”

Wednesday became Netflix’s most popular English-language series when it debuted in 2023, racking up more than 252 million views and lasting 20 weeks in the streamer’s global Top 10.

Ortega told Vanity Fair in August that Season 2 of Wednesday “definitely” brought about “the pressure of, ‘Oh, I have to get this right.’” Ortega teased that the new season will introduce new villains, new supernatural abilities, and a darker tone.

“I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired,” Ortega said, citing the 1964 film The Masque of the Red Death as an inspiration. “Not to say that suddenly we’re the goriest show of all time,” she noted. “I mean, there’s six-year-olds watching.” She teased, “We’re doing this thing now where Wednesday just kind of appears. She is a little bit of a jump scare herself.”