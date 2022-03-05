Netflix Just Lost Every ‘American Horror Story’ Story, and More Exclusives

Netflix subscribers will need to rush elsewhere if they hope to binge the latest seasons of American Horror Story.All seasons of the popular horror anthology series have officially left the Netflix streaming library. The show’s departure came amid a move impacting the larger Ryan Murphy library, with both American Crime Story and Pose also leaving the streamer. All three series will find a new streaming home at Hulu, with new series also premiering on the service.

According to Deadline, following their exits from Netflix, all three series are set to find a new streaming home at Hulu, which is the official streaming platform for FX programming within the Disney universe. Previous seasons of American Horror Story were already available on Hulu prior to the show’s Netflix departure. However, both American Crime Story and Pose were Netflix exclusives, meaning they only streamed on Netflix. They are set to join Hulu’s streaming catalog on Monday, March 7.

All 10 Seasons of ‘American Horror Story’ have been removed from Netflix, now exclusively streaming on Hulu. Hulu also confirmed Season 11 will be premiering this Fall. pic.twitter.com/fMOuT9MYgT — American Horror Source (@AHS_Source) March 4, 2022

“We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,” Joe Earley, President of Hulu, said. “American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling. Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”

In recent weeks, there had been growing speculation that all three series would be making the move to Hulu. In addition to Netflix putting up notices that they would be leaving the streamer, other Disney content has been pulled from Netflix in favor of Hulu. Just this month, it was confirmed that Netflix’s Marvel shows – including Daredevil (Seasons 1-3), Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2), Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2), The Defenders (Limited Series), and The Punisher (Seasons 1-2) – were headed to Hulu. However, when asked by Deadline just two weeks ago if American Crime Story was moving to Hulu, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier declined to say, instead stating, “we have high hopes for it come awards season. We are really proud of it.”

All 10 seasons of American Horror Story are available for streaming on Hulu. The series, which has been renewed through Season 13, is set to premiere its 11th season this fall. Both American Crime Story and Pose will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Monday, March 7. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!