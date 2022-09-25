'American Horror Story': Dylan McDermott Weighs in on Possible Return

American Horror Story is an old standby on television and streaming at this point. An old friend that stuck around town after high school and hangs out with the newer kids. With the show's continued success and production, it makes sense that past stars could keep returning for guest spots.

While it isn't likely we'll see someone like Jessica Lange back after her appearance in the Apocalypse season, connecting at least four of the seasons of the show together in the same universe. Others have made their returns since then too, with Dylan McDermott following his starring role in the first season with several smaller but pivotal roles in the seasons that followed.

Dylan McDermott won’t appear in #AHS11, but hopes to return again: “Ryan & I just have a shorthand with each other. I speak to him freely, he does to me. I think I’ve delivered for him over the years. I want to continue to create interesting characters. So I can't wait for more." pic.twitter.com/mN1FchUcpX — The AHS Zone IS OVER IT (@ahszone) September 24, 2022

According to E! News, McDermott would be very open to returning to the series for another go. And as he notes to the outlet, he originally didn't want to stop appearing in the series.

"I remember sitting my trailer after work was done, and I didn't want to get out of costume," McDermott told E! News. "Because it's like he wasn't done with me yet. The character wasn't done with me, and I just wanted more. I could play that guy forever."

While most of his characters are dead at this point, McDermott's season one and eight portrayals of Ben Harmon is always ready to return it seems, haunting the Murder House with all of the other ghosts.

American Horror Story was renewed by FX for three more seasons back in January 2020, which would bring the total to 13 seasons of the show alongside its quick-hit spinoff on Hulu. Season 11 is currently on its way and should return by autumn according to FX's head John Landgraf. 2020 ended up being skipped entirely due to COVID-19 but did return in October 2021 for season 10.

Joining the show will be Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, Sandra Bernhard and Billie Lourde. Lange and Evan Peters have both said they are finished on the show, while Sarah Paulson is looking to take a break.

"Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second," Paulson said."Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like: 'I can do this all night. I love it!' Now I'm like: 'Momma's tired!'"

The door is never closed to anybody, so we'll have to wait a bit to see if the series' new season brings back anybody else. Season 11 of American Horror Story is rumored to premiere on Oct. 19, 2022. Until then, Hulu has prior seasons ready to stream and currently has American Horror Stories in its second season.