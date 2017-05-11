American Gods Renewed For Season 2

Thank the gods! The American Gods, that is. Starz has just officially renewed the freshman fantasy series for a second season.

Based on Neil Gaiman‘s beloved novel, American Gods has debuted to strong numbers for the premium network. The show has only aired two episodes so far, with the third airing on Sunday night, but it was enough for Starz to give the second season a green light.

According to Deadline, who broke the news, the second season is expected to launch sometime in the middle of 2018.

Carmi Zlotnik, Programming President of Starz, had this to say regarding the renewal of the series;

“Bryan Fuller, Michael Green and Neil Gaiman have evolved the art form of television narratively, structurally and graphically with American Gods, and we’re thrilled to be working again with these artists as they continue to build the worlds and wars of the gods.”

“American Gods has been a ground-breaking series born out of belief and it’s thrilling to be partnered with Starz to continue this ambitious story,” added FremantleMedia North America’s co-CEO Craig Cegielski. “Neil Gaiman, Bryan Fuller and Michael Green have ignited a conversation through cinematic magic, presented through a diverse ensemble of actors that continue to keep us engaged and inspired.”

While the premiere of American Gods garnered 975,000 viewers – which is high for a premium network like Starz – over 5 million people have tuned into the first episode over the last two weeks.

The third episode of American Gods, titled Head Full of Snow, will air on Sunday at 9pm.

American Gods is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Pushing Daisies, Heroes) and Michael Green (The River, Kings, Heroes) are writers and showrunners. David Slade (Hannibal, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) is directing the pilot and additional episodes. FMNA’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are executive producing the series along with Fuller, Green, Slade and Neil Gaiman.

