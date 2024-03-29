'All American' Star Exits Ahead of Season 6

All American Season 6 has yet to premiere, but one star is already bowing out. TVLine reports that after five seasons, Hunter Clowdus has exited ahead of the sixth season. The actor has portrayed JJ Parker since the first season and was upped to series regular for Season 4. According to the outlet, JJ's tumultuous storyline "organically wrapped" at the end of last season.

JJ started out as an outside linebacker-turned-quarterback for the Beverly Hills Eagles in high school. He went on to play linebacker at Coastal California but, unfortunately, started to turn to drinking and more parties. After Coach Baker's surprising death, he isolated himself from his friends. However, he started to come back around towards the end of Season 5 after getting an intervention from his friends. He ended up moving back to the beach house so he could focus on his mental health.

As of now, it's unclear if Season 6 will address JJ's absence. The premiere will reportedly start with a time jump but the length of that time jump is also unknown. Clowdus' departure is All American's latest after Taye Diggs exited during Season 5. Diggs did express interest in returning to All American, whether in flashbacks or someone's dream. There isn't any indication that All American has plans to bring Clowdus back, but hopefully at the very least, there are occasional updates as to what JJ is up to.

Meanwhile, there is still much to look forward to as All American returns for Season 6 next week. The Season 5 finale ended on a bloody cliffhanger when Patience was stabbed by her obsessed fan, Miko. There is no telling how things will go for her, but the aftermath will surely be an interesting one no matter what happens. The finale also saw Jordan proposing to Layla and Layla saying yes. While things didn't work out between Jordan and Simone, it seems like the second time could be the charm.

Even though it is disappointing that Hunter Clowdus will no longer be on All American, there is still much to look forward to in Season 6. The season premieres this Monday, Apr. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The first five seasons are streaming on Netflix if fans want to rewatch before then.