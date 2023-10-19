'All American: Homecoming' Season 3 Teased After Cast Shakeup

New information has been revealed about All American: Homecoming's upcoming third season! The All American spinoff had to go through some budget cuts in order to come back for next season, meaning that some of the cast will only be recurring. This includes Peyton Alex Smith, who portrays Bringston's MVP baseball player, Damon. Despite him no longer being a series regular, even following the Season 2 finale cliffhanger when Simone was choosing between him and Lando, that doesn't mean that his story won't have an impact anymore.

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll tells TVLine that "Peyton isn't off the show; he just won't be a series regular, which is not just the case for him but other cast members as well." Kelly Jenrette, who plays Bringston University President and Simone's aunt, Amara Patterson, will also only be recurring in the upcoming season. Geffri Maya, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Mitchell Edwards are returning as full series regulars. Meanwhile, Cory Hardrict and Rhoyle Ivy King will be back as series regulars but on a reduced episodic guarantee. There is still no word on whether Camille Hyde, who portrays Simone's tennis rival, Thea Mays, will return and in what capacity.

Okoro Caroll did reassure that Damon will still be a big part of Homecoming, even with fewer episodes. "What I can say about that is that the character of Damon and his impact at the school will continue on," she shared. "The essence of what is at the heart of the Homecoming story for both characters, both sports, the pursuit of a dream for this ensemble cast… all of that stays the same." It's hard for a show like All American: Homecoming to completely cut its ensemble cast since every character and story is important. While it is disappointing some characters won't be seen as much, it's good to know that their stories will still very much be part of the series.

All American: Homecoming may be a bit different for Season 3, but the heart of the story is still going to be the same. Plus, just because Peyton Alex Smith is recurring, it doesn't necessarily mean that Simone has chosen Lando. It can still be anyone's game. Fans will just have to tune in to see what really happens. With the actors' strike continuing, it could still be a while. At least there are two seasons that viewers can catch up on on Netflix.