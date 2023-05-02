'All American' Season 5 Netflix Release Date Revealed

With All American's fifth season starting to come to a close, fans will soon be able to watch it in full when it comes to Netflix for May and later this month! The football drama, which is currently the only CW show renewed for next season, will be adding its fifth season to the streamer on Tuesday, May 23, just eight days after its finale.

Season 5 of All American saw the surprise exit of Taye Diggs as Billy Baker. The actor portrayed the beloved father and football coach from the beginning of the series up until the character's heartbreaking death. Aside from the pain, the season also saw some celebrations between Patience and Layla working on their rising careers and businesses, Asher finding out he's going to be a father, Olivia's rising journalism career, and more. It's been an emotional roller coaster, to say the least, but it's been pretty entertaining and heartbreaking all at the same time, which makes for awfully good television.

The latest season of All American will also join the recently released latest season of All American: Homecoming. The spin-off's second season hit Netflix last month, not long after the season finale. It was a change from last season, as the series' first season surprisingly dropped on Netflix after it was originally supposed to go to HBO Max, ultimately joining up its predecessor. With Homecoming one of several CW shows still in danger of cancellation, it's possible the ratings on Netflix can mean more now than ever.

As of now, there's no telling when All American could come back for Season 6, but if the schedule stays the same, it's probable it will premiere sometime in the fall. However, now with the WGA strike, it's hard to predict whether that could affect the production of TV shows, but that's likely depending on how long it could last, which really could be between days or months.

With All American Season 5 coming to Netflix soon, that will surely tide fans over until whenever Season 6 premieres. It will also give fans the opportunity to binge-watch it all over again, and maybe for the first time. However, it's still going to be a few weeks until Season 5 comes to Netflix, so fans will just have to watch the remaining episodes on The CW on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET to see what happens and how it all comes to an end before they watch it all again.