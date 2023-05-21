'All American' Fans are Weeping Over Season 5 Finale

The Season 5 finale of All American was a big one, and fans cannot stop talking about it. While the episode, "Now That We've Found Love," had some pretty big moments with Spencer and Olivia as they finally had their long-awaited heart-to-heart and revealed some pretty intimate feelings before Olivia left for London, Jordan and Layla ended up getting engaged. However, with the season ending on Patience getting stabbed by obsessed fan Miko, all happiness quickly washed away. Fans were quick to take to social media to talk all about that jaw-dropping finale and every moment that came with it. Luckily with Season 6 of All American on the way this fall, the wait shouldn't be too long until we're reunited with the gang. Though with the way the season left off, the wait will still be agonizing, and fans are expressing every last bit of the finale.

Jordan May Have Gone Overboard with Another Proposal Jordan’s bout to have 2 divorces under his belt before he can legally drink… pls be fr #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/b2N98yUT0S — asira³³³ 🐚 (@asira101) May 16, 2023 One fan hoped, "Jordan better not be proposing the ink not even dry on his last divorce papers." Another fan stated, "So Jordan proposed to Layla and she said yes after she seen that man have a failed marriage with Simone… y'all ruined Jimone for this?!?" prevnext

Nonetheless, Jordayla Fans are Still Excited JORDAYLA ARE ENGAGED!!!! #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/KWZrwLXcih — 🧍🏾‍♀️ (@betty_m2903) May 16, 2023 "after everything layla went through during the first few seasons, seeing her get engaged to a man who adores her and treats her perfectly is so special like THAT'S FAMILY," one fan wrote. "JORDAN CONFIRMING AND ADMITTING LAYLA WAS HIS FIRST CRUSH!! THEIR LOVE STORY WAS BEEN ALIVE, YOU CANT MAKE THIS UP! [face holding back tears emoji, smiling face with hearts emoji, relieved face emoji] [Jordayla]," another fan vocalized. prevnext

Spelivia Fans are Appropriately Happy spelivia are back together. the world is healed. #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/bIcAkNV3UI — kinho supporter. (@livviechens) May 16, 2023 "the pinky promise kiss at the end so cute '3 months' [pleading face emoji] WE GOT SPELIVIA BACK FINALLY WE WON [people hugging emoji] [spelivia]," one fan said. "Spelivia is back together! All is right in the world now!" another cheered. prevnext

Like, Really Happy Spelivia is back together! All is right in the world now! #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/QedlYSbVj3 — Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) May 16, 2023 "raise your hand if you've been waiting all season for that Spelivia kiss and I love you," one fan asked. "Spencer: I've been so miserable with you, baby was the best line of the season. Because he was. For 20 episodes," another pointed out. prevnext

Patience Better be Okay So hopefully Coop shows up in time to find Patience ALIVE and get her to a hospital.#AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/cSLRn6J9gq — B'Challa 🇬🇩 (@BreastWhisperer) May 16, 2023 One fan pointed out, "NO THEY DID NOT END IT LIKE THAT…. It's giving selena." Another fan stated, "MIKO ACTUALLY STABBED PATIENCE WHAT." prevnext

'All American' Fans are Shocked at the Ending Miko was soooo quick with it like no words she did a quick stab and got to steppin #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/rquPyxzmky — madi (@bakerjamesss) May 16, 2023 "BSHSHJSJS SPELIVIA BACK TOGETHER JORDAYLA ENGAGED AND THEN YOU END THE FINALE LIKE THIS ?$:$:&:," one fan expressed. "All American writers and producers yall are F for that finale. Coop was going to tell Patience about how she feels, and now she's going to find Patience probably dead. Whoever decided I want to fight," another wrote. prevnext

So Much Happened in So Little Time Jordayla got engaged

Spelivia came back to us

Patience got stabbed by Miko MAN THESE 10 MIN IS TOO MUCH TO PROCESS RIGHT NOW #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/d4Jgfwfd5Z — bbyyyalana🥀 (@Alana28191162) May 16, 2023 "Let me talk to the writers of [All American] because I know y'all didn't just let Miko stab Patience to death!" one fan wrote. "I just know that's not what I saw especially not after Spencer confessed his love for Liv finally! "All American" just trying to take us on an emotional rollercoaster." prevnext