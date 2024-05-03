'SNL' Reveals Final Hosts for Season 49

Saturday Night Live has officially set the final two hosts for Season 49. Deadline reports that SNL vet Maya Rudolph and Road House star Jake Gyllenhaal will host the May 11 and May 18 episodes, respectively. In addition, Vampire Weekend and Sabrina Carpenter will serve as musical guests.

The May 11 episode will mark Rudolph's third time hosting Saturday Night Live after serving as a cast member from 2000 to 2007. She previously hosted in 2012 and 2021 but has made over a dozen cameos over the years, most notably to appear as Vice President Kamala Harris. Rudolph most recently returned to Studio 8H for the Season 49 midseason finale last December, making a surprise appearance for Kate McKinnon's episode. Vampire Weekend, meanwhile, will be taking the stage for the fourth time. The rock band, comprised of Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio, and Chris Tomson, released their fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us, last month.

Gyllenhaal will then round out the season on May 18 with the finale. The actor previously hosted in 2007 and 2022, and he's made three other appearances on the sketch comedy series. His 2022 episode was the last time he was on so he could promote the action thriller Ambulance. As for musical guest Carpenter, this will be her first time on Saturday Night Live. The actress and singer has been going viral as of late for her new single, "Espresso," which comes after she opened up for Taylor Swift on numerous international dates of The Eras Tour.

It seems like Saturday Night Live will be bringing the star power once again and it will be episodes you won't want to miss. Before those four hit Studio 8H, though, Dua Lipa will be pulling double duty this weekend as host and musical guest. These final episodes of Season 49 are going to be packed. Even if it doesn't match the energy Ryan Gosling's episode had, it will still be as entertaining as ever.

Be sure to tune in to Maya Rudolph and Vampire Weekend on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 11, then Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter on Saturday, May 18 for the Season 49 finale. There's no telling what will go down or who might show up. All episodes of SNL are currently streaming on Peacock for anyone to go back and watch no matter how far back.