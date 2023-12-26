'All American' Actor Dies From Cancer: Kamar de los Reyes Was 56

The actor also appeared in 'The Rookie' and 'Sleepy Hollow' and voiced villain Raul Menendez in several 'Call of Duty' video games.

Kamar de los Reyes, who starred as Antonio Vega in the soap opera One Life to Live and most recently had a recurring role as Coach Montes on the CW's All American, has died. The actor passed away Sunday, Dec. 24 in Los Angeles following a brief battle with cancer, a family spokesperson confirmed, per The Hollywood Reporter. De los Reyes was 56.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico in November 1967 and raised in Las Vegas, de los Reyes came to Los Angeles in the '80s, landing work as a dancer in the Boaz Davidson-directed Salsa in 1988. In 1994, he originated the role of Pedro Quinn in the critically-acclaimed off-Broadway play, Blade to the Heat, going on to play Ferdinand alongside Patrick Stewart as Prospero in 1995's The Tempest. Early in his career, he also appeared in films including Oliver Stone's Nixon (1995) and The Cell (2000).

The actor's first major role came as villain Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. De los Reyes first arrived in Llanview in 1995 and remained on the show through 1998. He later returned to the soap in 2000 and starred as Antonio until 2009. He more recently recurred on FOX's Sleepy Hollow, ABC The Rookie, and the hit CW show All American, de los Reyes starring as Coach Montes in seven episodes from 2022 to 2023. His other acting credits include Lisa France's Love & Suicide (2005), Valley of the Dolls (1994), Mambo Café (2000), Cayo (2005), ER, New York Undercover, Touched by an Angel, Early Edition, Law & Order, CSI: Miami, Blue Bloods, and Castle. De los Reyes had roles in Marvel's upcoming show Daredevil: Born Again and Hulu's Washington Black.

Outside of TV and film, de los Reyes is recognized for his work in the video game industry. The actor played the antagonist Raul Menendez, a Nicaraguan arms dealer and terrorist who sparked another Cold War, in 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops II. He reprised the character in 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, 2019's Call of Duty: Mobile, and 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard.

De los Reyes is survived by his parents, famed Cuban percussionist Walfredo de los Reyes and his mother Matilde; his wife and former One Life to Live co-star Sherri Saum, whom he married in 2007; their 9-year-old fraternal twin sons, John and Michael; another son, Caylen; his brothers, percussionists Walfredo Reyes Jr. and Daniel de los Reyes; and his sisters, Lily and Ilde.