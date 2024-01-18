'All American' Showrunner Opens up About Show's Future After Taye Diggs Departure

All America Season 6 is going to be an intense ride. The fifth season of the CW drama was a roller coaster and saw the death of Taye Diggs' Billy Baker. The back half of the season centered on the aftermath of Billy's death and the impact it had on the characters, most notably Laura, Jordan, Olivia, and Spencer. On top of that, the Season 5 finale ended on a bloody cliffhanger, with Patience being stabbed by a fan who was stalking her. Now showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is previewing what's to come.

Carroll spoke to Deadline about the series, which received an early renewal for Season 6 in early 2023. Everyone will once again be dealing with some intense storylines, with the stakes being much higher, as Carroll says, "For Season 6… whether it be collegiate football, whether it be Layla's music empire, whether it be Olivia as a journalist — the stakes both personally and career-wise are much higher."

Meanwhile, Carroll says audiences will be "dealing with a much more mature versions of these characters who are, for some of them, really reconciling the new them and what this more mature version of them really wants for their futures." What exactly that means and how it will play a part in the new storylines will be something to look forward to. The end of Season 5 left a lot for fans to think about, between Spencer and Olivia, Asher and Jayme and their baby, Jordan and Layla, Patience and Coop, as well as their careers and relationships, both personal and professional. Not to mention the fact that many of them are still grieving the loss of Billy, which will likely continue to play a part in Season 6.

There is no telling just what will happen in the upcoming season, but Taye Diggs has expressed interest in returning to All American in a cameo, with Billy appearing in a dream or a flashback of some type. As of now, a premiere date has yet to be released, but hopefully, more details will be announced soon. Fans will just have to theorize what will happen and maybe even worry about the high stakes that they will be involved in. The first five seasons are streaming on Netflix, along with both seasons of spinoff All American: Homecoming, which will also be coming back soon.