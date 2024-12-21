ABC’s Christmas Eve and Day Schedules Revealed

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and ABC is getting into the spirit with its Christmas schedule. Throughout the month of December, the network has been airing some Christmas movies and specials, and that will, of course be continuing. On Christmas Eve, The Wonderful World of Disney will be airing Home Alone at 8 p.m. ET. While the second film will not be shown, both are streaming on Disney+ if people want to complete it.

Kicking off Christmas Day at 10 a.m. ET will be the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. The celebration will include the traditional parade, endearing stories, and magical celebrity performances from both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, as well as a sneak peek at the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration. Performers include Dancing With the Stars hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, Elton John, John Legend, Andy Grammer and Junkanoo Celebration Performers, Carly Pearce, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose, SEVENTEEN, the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red, and Disney on Broadway.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Disney/Kenslie Mcquire) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, OLAF, JULIANNE HOUGH

ABC will then flip to NBA all day, with special Christmas games including San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns. There will also be a special edition of ABC’s NBA Countdown that will air prior to the Warriors vs. Lakers game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The network previously aired holiday episodes of Abbott Elementary, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and Celebrity Family Feud, among others, as well as specials The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, CMA Country Christmas, and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024. Season 12 of The Great Christmas Light Fight also premiered, with ABC airing holiday classics Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, The Santa Clause, and more.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be magical for everyone, whether you’re spending it with loved ones or watching Christmas specials and NBA games. There is clearly enough airing for everyone and plenty more Christmas content on Hulu and Disney+. ABC will keep the celebrations going after Christmas to prep for 2025, including Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 that will feature many celebrity guests and musical performances.