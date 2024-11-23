ABC to Air ‘Frozen’ and ‘Toy Story’ Christmas Specials, Date and Times Revealed

ABC is getting into the holiday spirit by airing Frozen and Toy Story specials. The network recently announced its holiday lineup, filled with classic Christmas specials and films, themed episodes, and more, including some fan-favorite Disney specials. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, ABC will be airing 2017’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and 2014’s Toy Story That Time Forgot.

Airing at 8 p.m. ET, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure tells the tale of the first holiday season in Arendelle since the gates reopened, “and Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa’s ‘first Christmas in forever.’” Directed by Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers with a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer, the special brings back main voice actors Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff in their respective roles alongside Chris Williams, John de Lancie, Lauri Fraser, and Benjamin Deters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Toy Story That Time Forgot will air at 8:30 p.m. ET and takes place during a post-Christmas play date where the toys find themselves “in uncharted territory when the coolest set of action figures ever turns out to be dangerously delusional. It’s all up to Trixie the Triceratops if the gang hopes to return to Bonnie’s.” Directed and written by Steve Purcell, the short includes original voice actors Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, Timothy Dalton, Don Rickles, and Joan Cusack, along with Kevin McKidd and Emma Hudak. It was Rickles’ final TV special role before his death on Apr. 6, 2017 and was the final Toy Story production for five years.

Unlike Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Toy Story That Time Forgot actually premiered on ABC. The Frozen special, meanwhile, had a limited run in theaters, as it was accompanying Coco in November 2017, as well as limited re-releases of Frozen. It then had its network television debut on ABC on Dec. 14, 2017. As for their upcoming airings on ABC, they will be followed by both Disney Prep & Landing specials at 9 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET.

Other holiday titles airing on ABC in December include the newest season of The Great Christmas Light Fight, Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town, iHeart Jingle Ball, and holiday episodes of Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, and more. Don’t miss Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Toy Story That Time Forgot on ABC on Tuesday, Dec. 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.