ABC Not Airing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Thursday Night

October is spooktacular over at ABC, which means Grey’s Anatomy fans are in for a scare when the Ellen Pompeo-led drama series skips a week so that the network can air a few festive specials on Thursday night.

Grey’s Anatomy won’t be on Thursday, Oct. 18 as part of TGIT, due to the network’s annual airing of classic Halloween specials It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and Toy Story OF TERROR.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The good news is that the Grey’s Anatomy fans out there who also happen to be fans of Charles Schulz’s classic animated special can watch the Peanuts gang celebrate Halloween. In It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the titular Charlie Brown is finally invited to a Halloween party — while Linus stays outside in hopes that he will finally see The Great Pumpkin. Plus, Lucy’s signature football snag move makes its first-ever debut and you’ll get to see plenty of ghost costumes gone wrong.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC in place of Grey’s Anatomy, and is immediately followed by Toy Story OF TERROR!, in which Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their roles of Woody and Buzz in the spooky tale featuring fan favorite characters from the Toy Story films. A fun road trip for the Toy Story gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the group finds themselves at a roadside motel. When one of their own goes missing, the toys must solve a mysterious sequence of events before they all disappear forever. Toy Story of TERROR! airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

In the meantime, before new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy resume airing on Thursday, Oct. 25, fans can catch up on the latest development at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. In last week’s TGIT crossover event with Station 19, viewers saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) go out on a date and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) spill the beans on Teddy’s (Kim Raver) pregnancy.

At first, Maggie’s concerns lied with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) rekindled relationship Meredith tried to pick her brain about Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) disappearing act.

While Maggie hints to Meredith about knowing something — Teddy’s pregnancy — that Amelia doesn’t see coming, Meredith asks, “Like you didn’t see the Jackson thing coming?”

But Maggie insisted that Jackson “is coming back.”

Later, firefighter Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) tries to ask Maggie on a date, to cringeworthy results. “I had a fiancé named Dean once,” Maggie said, laughing. Dean was left humiliated when Maggie never responded to the offer, as she was interrupted by her patient circling the drain. Later, Maggie watches her patient die, leaving the patient’s child without a chance to say goodbye, despite Maggie’s best efforts to justify breaking doctor-patient confidentiality.

“I should have told him,” Maggie told Meredith. “I had a chance to tell him and I should have. Nobody wants a surprise like that, you deserve a heads up. Surprise! Your mother is gone. Surprise! Your boyfriend went to be with the trees. Surprise, Amelia!”

“Surprise Amelia what?” Meredith asked.

“Teddy Altman is pregnant. It’s Owen’s baby. Owen doesn’t know. Amelia doesn’t know and I just broke doctor-patient confidentiality by telling you,” Maggie told Meredith.

Fans will have to wait until Oct. 25 to see the aftermath of Maggie’s secret spillage as well as Jackson’s disappearing act.

Meanwhile, fans were surprised when Meredith’s blind date turned out to be Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother). The date actually goes well and Meredith decides to move things around at work so the date doesn’t have to end — but then they realized that they both accidentally found the wrong person at the restaurant. After they let down their respective dates — who also seem to be enjoying one another’s company — they sneak out of the restaurant and go on a walk, where John (Radnor) criticizes single mothers, singlehandedly ending the date.

The Grey’s Anatomy “season of love” continues Thursday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.