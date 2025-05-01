ABC Is Airing 4 Game Shows This Summer

ABC is leaning heavy into game shows this summer TV season.

Alongside a new season of Bachelor in Paradise and the 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, the ABC Summer 2025 schedule includes four hit game shows – Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and Match Game.

The games will kick off on Thursday, July 10 when Celebrity Family Feud returns for Season 11 in the 8 p.m. ET timeslot. Steve Harvey will return as host for the upcoming season, which will see a new round of celebrities playing the classic game show for the chance to win $25,000 for the charity of their choice. Celebrities and their guests for Season 11 haven’t been announced at this time.

The Elizabeth Banks-hosted game show Press Your Luck will follow Celebrity Family Feud Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET. Produced by Fremantle and executive produced by Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, the series is described as a “game of wits, strategy and high stakes.” Press Your Luck first aired in 1983, with Peter Tomarken as host, with ABC ordering a revival in 2019. In the show, three contestants answer questions to earn “spins” on the Big Board to win cash and prizes – but if their spin lands the WHAMMY, they can lose all their winnings.

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and ABC’s anticipated revival of Match Game enter the fray. Returning for its fourth season since its return in 2020, and its 26th season overall, the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will air in the 8 p.m. timeslot and lead into Match Game at 9 p.m.

While Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has long held a spot on the ABC schedule, Match Game marks a return for ABC. The series first premiered in 1962 on NBC and went on to air across major networks, including CBS, ABC, and syndication. It last aired on the Disney-owned network for five seasons from 2016 to 2021 with Alec Baldwin serving as host. Martin Short takes over as host for the latest iteration of the show, which “features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-the-blank.”

Notably absent from the summer schedule, though, is the Jonas brothers-hosted reality show Claim to Fame. The guessing game competition has not officially been renewed or canceled by ABC just yet, but production company Kinetic Content previously announced it was accepting applications for potential cast members, suggesting a fourth season is in the works.

ABC’s roster of game shows also includes Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! Masters, The $1000,000 Pyramid, and Celebrity Jeopardy!.