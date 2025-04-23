ABC Renews Major Game Show for Another Season

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remains a hit. ABC has announced the Jimmy Kimmel hosted game show has been renewed for another season, per Deadline.

Returning in 2020, the show has been renewed for a fourth season. It marks the second time that Kimmel will be hosting the show in front of a live studio audience after the first two seasons of the reboot were produced under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Under the new format since its relaunch, the show pairs celebrity contestants playing together in the hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice. Celebrities who have made appearances include John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Rosie O’Donnell, Omar J. Dorsey, John Mulaney, Nick Kroll and Kenan Thompson, and Kel Mitchell. Season 3 premiered in July 2024 with eight episodes for its run.

Kimmel spoke with Variety last year and expressed his anticipation of interacting with people. “I really wanted to do it the proper way in front of people because you like to hear people laugh at your jokes,” he said at the time. “Also, the drama that goes along with a couple of hundred people watching the action happen is an important part of the show. I mean, doing the show in front of nobody is no fun.”

He says last season, the audience had their standouts. “Of all the celebrities we had on the show, the audience was most excited to see Kenan and Kel together,” he said. “There were women in the front row crying. A lot of Good Burger fans out there.”

The show initially premiered on ABC in August 1999. At its height, it attracted 30 million viewers. Meredith Vieira hosted the show for 11 seasons, hosting 1,800 shows during her tenure. The famed journalist left the show to focus on other projects.