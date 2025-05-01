ABC Sets Its Summer 2025 Schedule

ABC’s Summer 2025 schedule is here, giving premiere dates to new seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Family Feud, and more.

As the alphabet network wraps up its spring shows, ABC on Wednesday unveiled its summer premiere dates list, prepping the TV landscape for weeks of entertainment.

Bachelor in Paradise will be leading into the summer season, with the hit dating show kicking off Season 10 on Monday, July 7. The upcoming season, with new showrunner Scott Teti, will take things from Mexico to Costa Rica with cast members from across the franchise, including Golden Bachelor. Jesse Palmer returns to host, with Wells Adams serving as the bartender and Hannah Brown as Paradise Relations head from the Champagne Lounge.

The network is leaning heavily on game shows to pad the summer season, with everything from a new season of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire to a new iteration of Match Game hosted by Martin Short airing. Celebrity Family Feud has also been renewed for Season 11, the Steve Harvey-hosted show set to return on Thursday, July 10, giving celebrities the chance to win $25,000 for the charity of their choice.

Meanwhile, The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will return to ABC live Wednesday, July 16. Co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions the sports celebration will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A host will be announced at a later date.

Take a look below to see what ABC’s summer will be looking like. All shows will stream the next day on Hulu.

Monday, July 7

8 p.m. – Bachelor in Paradise

Thursday, July 10

8 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud

9 p.m. – Press Your Luck

Wednesday, July 16

8 p.m. – The 2025 ESPYS

Wednesday July 23

8 p.m. – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

9 p.m. – Match Game