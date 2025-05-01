ABC Makes Decision on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Steve Harvey will be back behind the podium this summer for another season of Celebrity Family Feud.

After wrapping its most recent season back in September 2024, Celebrity Family Feud Season 11 has been given the greenlight.

ABC announced the renewal Wednesday as the network released its summer 2025 schedule and premiere dates. The long-running game show, which aired for one season on NBC in 2008 before ABC revived the show in 2015, will return with new episodes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 10, with Harvey returning as host.

Celerity Family Feud is one of four game shows padding the summer schedule and will be followed by new episodes of Press Your Luck with Elizabeth Banks Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Match Game, a new iteration of the game show hosted by Martin Short, will take up the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET timeslots beginning Wednesday, July 23.

A spinoff of the syndicated game show Family Feud, the current iteration of Celebrity Family Feud kicked off on ABC back in 2015. The show follows a similar format to the flagship series, with contestants going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people. In Celebrity Family Feud, celebrities, along with their family members or their extended TV families, compete for the chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice.

“It’s more than just a game about a survey. It’s a game about the relationship between the host and contestants. I just try to keep it fun, man. I turn it from a game show to a comedy show,” Harvey previously said of the show. “I think for the common man, to be able to sit there and watch these successful, famous, often times rich people say the dumbest stuff… You sit there and go ‘wow. okay!’ Just cuz you have money doesn’t make you have sense. No it doesn’t.”

Celebrity Family Feud Season 11 premieres on ABC on Thursday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Press Your Luck. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Hulu.