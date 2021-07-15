ABC Fall 2021: Your Guide to Every New and Returning Show
ABC finally announced its Fall 2021 schedule on Thursday, meaning fans of Grey's Anatomy, The Conners, The Good Doctor, and Dancing With the Stars now have specific dates to look forward to. The schedule will also look very familiar, as just two new shows will debut this fall. One of them is the reboot of the classic sitcom The Wonder Years.
While CBS has the Emmys this year and NBC has the Olympics, ABC has Dancing With the Stars Season 30 to launch its fall season. The show will return with Tyra Banks hosting on Monday, Sept. 20. It will once again lead into The Good Doctor, although it does not debut until a week later on Sept. 27. ABC will also try to get Big Sky an audience that matches its title by moving it to Thursdays after Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.
ABC only has two new shows debuting this fall. The Wonder Years will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET, between The Goldbergs and The Conners. This new series takes the concept of the original 1988-1993 series, but instead tells the story of the Black middle-class Williams family in Montgomery, Alabama from the point of view of 12-year-old Dean (Elishia "EJ" Williams). Don Cheadle serves as the narrator.
Queens is the only other new show ABC has debuting this fall. The show is a musical drama starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy as members of a '90s girl group who reunite in hopes of regaining their fame. The show will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 19, following The Bachelorette. Scroll on for a look at ABC's Fall 2021 schedule.
Monday, Sept. 20
Dancing With the Stars will return for its historic 30th season on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Banks will host, dashing fans' hopes that Tom Bergeron could come back. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will serve as the judges. The cast has not been announced yet.prevnext
Wednesday, Sept. 33
8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Season 9)
8:30 p.m.: The Wonder Years (series premiere)
9:00 p.m.: The Conners (Season 4)
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics (Season 2 - new time)
10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things (Season 4)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 2 - new day)
9:00 p.m.: Supermarket Sweep (Season 2 - new time)
10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Season 4)
Monday, Sept. 27
The Good Doctor will return for a fifth season on Monday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. The show stars Freddie Highmore as the young autistic surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy, who works at the fictional St. Bonaventure hospital in San Jose. This will be the first season without Antonia Thomas, who starred as Dr. Claire Browne in the first four seasons.prevnext
Thursday, Sept. 30
Thursdays will look a little different this season. ABC moved Big Sky to the post-Grey's Anatomy slot in an effort to bring the show to a wider audience. The David E. Kelley-created show's first season centered on the mysterious disappearances of young women in Montana.
8:00 p.m.: Station 19 (Season 5)
9:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 18)
10:01 p.m.: Big Sky (Season 2- new day)
Sunday, Oct. 3-Tuesday, Oct. 19
Sunday, Oct. 3
7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 32)
Friday, Oct. 8
8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (Season 13)
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)
Tuesday, Oct. 19
8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette (Season 18 - starring Michelle Young)
10:01 p.m.: Queens (series premiere)