ABC Fall 2021: Your Guide to Every New and Returning Show

ABC finally announced its Fall 2021 schedule on Thursday, meaning fans of Grey's Anatomy, The Conners, The Good Doctor, and Dancing With the Stars now have specific dates to look forward to. The schedule will also look very familiar, as just two new shows will debut this fall. One of them is the reboot of the classic sitcom The Wonder Years.

While CBS has the Emmys this year and NBC has the Olympics, ABC has Dancing With the Stars Season 30 to launch its fall season. The show will return with Tyra Banks hosting on Monday, Sept. 20. It will once again lead into The Good Doctor, although it does not debut until a week later on Sept. 27. ABC will also try to get Big Sky an audience that matches its title by moving it to Thursdays after Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

ABC only has two new shows debuting this fall. The Wonder Years will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET, between The Goldbergs and The Conners. This new series takes the concept of the original 1988-1993 series, but instead tells the story of the Black middle-class Williams family in Montgomery, Alabama from the point of view of 12-year-old Dean (Elishia "EJ" Williams). Don Cheadle serves as the narrator.

Queens is the only other new show ABC has debuting this fall. The show is a musical drama starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy as members of a '90s girl group who reunite in hopes of regaining their fame. The show will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 19, following The Bachelorette. Scroll on for a look at ABC's Fall 2021 schedule.