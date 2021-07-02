'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Weighs in on Carrie Ann Inaba's Status for Upcoming Season

✖

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba took a leave of absence from CBS' daytime talk show The Talk in April, leaving viewers to wonder if she will be back for the ABC dance competition in the fall. DWTS host Tyra Banks could only say she hopes Inaba will be back for Season 30 on ABC. Inaba has been a judge on the show since it launched, alongside Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

"I hope so!" Banks, who is hosting her second DWTS season, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday when asked about Inaba's status for the fall. "She was there way before I was. So I'm gonna be begging her, 'Please, Baby, please! You gonna be there, right?'" Banks could also not be certain if producers plan to bring an audience back to the ballroom with COVID restrictions lifting. "We've been talking about it, back and forth," Banks told ET. "[But] probably not, if I really think about ultimate safety... maybe not yet."

In April, Inaba, 53, revealed she was taking a leave of absence from The Talk, citing her "health and well-being." The decision came a month after Inaba said she was suffering from severe pain caused by her autoimmune conditions. "Hi everyone. I just wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being," Inaba said in a video she shared on Twitter. "I know you guys understand — health is the most important thing."

Early last month, Inaba said she plans to return to The Talk at some point. "I’m feeling so good, feeling better by the day," she said in an Instagram Story video. She said she was meeting with healers and focusing on her energy while away from the cameras. "[I was] in chronic pain all the time. Basically, since the pandemic hit, I have been in extreme pain," she explained. "I’m on the road to recovery and I’m extremely grateful." Inaba could not give a firm date on her return to The Talk, only noting that she will have to have some discussions with the show's team. The Talk was renewed for the 2021-2022 TV season, so even if Inaba can't come back soon, she could return in the fall.

DWTS Season 30 will also feature Derek Hough at the judge's table. Hough returned to the series last season as a judge to replace Goodman, who could not travel from the U.K. to the U.S. due to coronavirus restrictions. Goodman, who only participated in Season 29 through pre-taped dance introductions, will be in Los Angeles for Season 30. Last season ended with The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev winning the Mirrorball Trophy.