‘Abbott Elementary’: Tyler James Williams Talks Finding ‘Comedic Language’ With ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Crossover

Abbott Elementary is crossing over with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Tyler James Williams is previewing what’s in store. It was initially announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the ABC sitcom would be crossing over with another show and it would be unlike any other crossover on television. It was recently revealed that Abbott would indeed be crossing over with long-running sitcom and fellow Philly-set series It’s Always Sunny.

Williams told TV Insider that they’re still shooting the episode but “it’s uncanny how well it works.” He continued, “I know most people [think] these are two totally different shows, and they are, but there’s something about two casts that have worked together for so long. [We’ve] come together and can just find that comedic language together. It’s really crazy how well the pairings work… There’s some really interesting ones here. And that’s what’s been really fun.”

While exact plot details of the crossover have yet to be revealed, Williams teased, “I’ll say this, the worlds exist in the same universe. And there’s definitely people in Abbott who have seen and possibly been to their bar.” Even though Abbott is a bit more family-friendly than It’s Always Sunny, it should be fun to see how the two shows work together and some specific dynamics between the characters.

Abbott Elementary had some special guest stars during last season, including Bradley Cooper and three of the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s likely more special guest stars will be appearing in the upcoming fourth season aside from the cast from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. With 22 episodes this season, anything is possible. It will be a fun season to watch, and there will probably be many more surprises on the way.

According to Variety, the crossover episode will be Season 4, Episode 9, so there’s a good chance the episode will be airing before the end of the year and before Abbott goes on a break for winter. Plot details should be announced in the coming weeks when the episode gets closer to premiere. Before then, though, Season 4 of Abbott Elementary premieres tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The first three seasons are streaming now on Hulu, along with all 16 seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.