‘Abbott Elementary’ Just Received 2 Major Golden Globe Nominations

Golden Globe nominations have been announced for the 82nd annual ceremony, and Abbott Elementary is up for two major awards. The ABC sitcom has been nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, along with The Bear, The Gentlemen, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, and Only Murders in the Building. Creator, executive producer, and star Quinta Brunson has also been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, up against Kristen Bell, Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, and Jean Smart.

Abbott is no stranger to the Golden Globes. It’s been nominated a total of seven times for 2023 and 2024, taking home the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Brunson, and Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Comedy/Musical or Drama for Tyler James Williams, all in 2023.

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, QUINTA BRUNSON

Abbott Elementary is in the midst of its fourth season, which is currently on break after airing two holiday episodes back-to-back last week. The series is set to return on Wednesday, Jan. 8, coincidentally just three days after the Golden Globes air on Sunday, Jan. 5 on CBS and Paramount+. Meaning it’s quite possible that the teachers at Abbott will be getting back to work with a new award, and possibly two new awards.

Premiering in December 2021, Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary workplace comedy that follows the lives of teachers at an underfunded, predominately Black public elementary school. The series also stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

As for the Golden Globes, Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut presented the nominees on Dec. 9, with the winners being announced at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes live on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. The Globes will once again task a comedian to host in 2025 following Jo Koy’s controversial duties earlier this year. However, Nikki Glaser will step up as host this time around.

While Abbott won’t be returning until Jan. 8, the entire series is streaming on Hulu, which should keep fans occupied until the New Year. There will be much to look forward to, regardless of a Golden Globe win, including a crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.