'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Shades the Kardashians on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph made waves on Tuesday when she dropped some shade on the Kardashians while walking the Golden Globes red carpet. Ahead of the big ceremony, Ralph was chatting with journalists when she was asked what advice she would give her younger self if she could go back. "There's nothing wrong with your nose," she began.

"There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head," Ralph added, then throwing some unmistakable shade at the reality TV family. "There certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be people called the Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips. Hang in there 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph." The quip sparked a lot of chatter online, but Ralph opted to double down later, tweeting, "I said what I said. Now, I'm going to bed. Goodnight!"

The controversial comment came ahead of Abbott Elementary's epic Golden Globes victory taking home the awards for Best Comedy, Best Comedy Actress (Quinta Brunson), and Best Supporting Actor – Comedy (Tyler James Williams). Notably, both Ralph and her Abbott Elementary co-star Janelle James were nominated in the Best Supporting Actress – Comedy category. That honor went to Julia Garner for Netflix's Ozark.

The following day, it was announced that ABC has renewed Abbott Elementary for Season 3. "This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group in a statement published by TVLine. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes – public school teachers."

Dungey added, "And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series." Abbott Elementary Season 2 is currently airing new episodes on ABC, Wednesdays at 9 pm ET.