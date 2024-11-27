‘Abbott Elementary’ Not on This Week, ABC Airing ‘Mary Poppins’ Special Instead

Abbott Elementary is taking a day off school this week. There will be no new episode of the ABC sitcom on Wednesday night. Instead, there will be a Mary Poppins special taking its place. The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 is a two-hour documentary event from ABC News Studios commemorating the 60th anniversary of the fan-favorite film.

The special is full of “rarely seen footage, photos, and stories from the film’s living legends, this diamond anniversary presentation promises to be a sweet remembrance of the enduring, first-of-its-kind movie magic, the irresistible songs, and the iconic character who touched the world,” according to the synopsis. The documentary premieres at 9 p.m. ET, while Abbott usually airs at 9:30 p.m. ET. For those who want to watch the film as well, ABC will be airing it the following day on Thanksgiving as part of The Wonderful World of Disney, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) LISA ANN WALTER, SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHRIS PERFETTI, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS

Abbott Elementary may be off this week, but it will be pulling double duty next week. The series will be airing two new back-to-back holiday episodes for the network’s holiday schedule. First up at 9 p.m. ET, “Winter Show” will center on Abbott Elementary’s first-ever holiday show, which Barbara is determined to make a success following a few setbacks. Additionally, Jacob’s brother arrives for a visit earlier than planned. Then, airing at 9:31 p.m. ET on Dec. 4, “Winter Break” will see Melissa hosting her family Christmas Eve dinner and going to “great lengths to make sure everything is perfect.” Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get “an unexpected guest.”

Even though fans will have to go through yet another week without Abbott Elementary since the series was also off last week, it seems like when it does finally return, the wait will be worth it. Abbott’s holiday episodes are always pretty fun and entertaining, as is every episode, so with not one but two to look forward to next week, it’s going to be exciting. Fans won’t want to miss Abbott Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 airs tomorrow, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m. ET and Mary Poppins airs on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.