'Abbott Elementary': Beloved Character Returning for Season 3 After Exit Fears

Abbott Elementary's third season may be starting a bit rocky already due to the writers' strike, but the good news is that it looks like Mr. Johnson is sticking around. Fans were a bit wary about whether or not the janitor, portrayed by William Stanford Davis, will still be shown next season after he quit the school in the Season 2 finale, but rest assured, he is still coming back. Star and creator Quinta Brunson told TVLine that on top of Mr. Johnson still being included in the upcoming season, viewers may learn more about him.

"I like leaving him kind of an enigma. But that doesn't mean that we can't show a more concrete look into his world," Brunson shared. "I think that'd be a really fun challenge for us that we're all pumped about. We love that character, and we're excited to, like, bring light to him."

It's hard to predict how they will still include Mr. Johnson, but he is such a fixture on the show that it's hard to imagine it without him and his quick whips and clear annoyance. And while we still don't know too much about it, it sounds like that may even change next season, so fans will just have to look out for it. If anything, Quinta Brunson sounds like she has some ideas in mind, and it's going to be exciting to see what happens with William Stanford Davis' character.

As of now, there's no telling when the third season of Abbott Elementary will start production, especially given the writers' strike. If it manages to continue through the summer, it will greatly impact the 2023-24 broadcast TV schedule. This means that it may be a while until Mr. Johnson and everyone else at Abbott come back to us. It will surely be worth it, though, because Abbott Elementary has yet to miss.

While it may be a while until Abbott Elementary Season 3 premieres, fans can rest easy knowing that it is coming back at some point, and Mr. Johnson will as well. Luckily it is available to stream in full on Hulu, so there will be plenty of times to binge-watch it before it comes back, whenever that may be. In the meantime, it's never too early to come up with storylines on your own and theorize just what might happen in the upcoming season.