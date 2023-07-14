'Abbott Elementary' Just Got So Many Emmy Nominations

Nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards have been announced, and while there were some big snubs and surprises, one show's many nominations were not a surprise, and that was Abbott Elementary. The ABC comedy, which took home three Emmys last year, has been nominated for eight awards this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series. In just its second season, the critical darling has become a force to be reckoned with during awards season, and with 15 total Emmy nominations, it's not hard to see why. The mockumentary sitcom, created by Quinta Brunson, quickly became a fan-favorite when it premiered on ABC in 2021, and with a third season on the way, the series will likely take home more awards next year, but for now, take a look below to see what nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards Abbott Elementary has received! Tune in on Monday, September 18 on Fox to see if and what awards the sitcom takes home.

Outstanding Comedy Series (Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson) Abbott Elementary has once again been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, but will it finally take it home this year? The beloved sitcom is up against some pretty stiff competition, including last year's winner Ted Lasso. Other contenders include Barry, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Wednesday.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson) For the second year in a row, Tyler James Williams has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Gregory Eddie. Williams portrays the fan-favorite first-grade teacher, whose not-so-secret crush on Janine may finally come to fruition following the Season 2 finale. Other contenders in the category include Anthony Carrigan and Harry Winkler from Barry, Phil Dusnter and Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso — the latter of which won last year — James Marsden from Jury Duty, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear.

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series (Photo: ABC/Pamela Littky) Once again, Abbott has been nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and they are the reigning champs. The series won last year for it, with casting by Wendy O'Brien, CSA. O'Brien is again attached for casting alongside Chris Gehrt, and it wouldn't be surprising if they took home the gold again. Abbott will be up against Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and The Bear for Outstanding Casting.

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling (Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson) In a first for Abbott Elementary, the series has been nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for Department Head Stylist Moira Frazier, key hairstylist Dustin Osborne, and hairstylist Christina Joseph for Season 2, Episode 19 "Festival." Other nominees in the category include Emily in Paris, Only Murders in the Building, P-Valley, Ted Lasso, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Photo: Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images) Quinta Brunson is also once again nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for her role as the optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues. As creator, star, executive producer, and writer of Abbott Elementary, Brunson has done it all, but would it be enough to finally take home that Emmy this year? She is going to be up against some tough streaming competition that includes Christina Applegate from Dead to Me, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Lyonne from Poker Face, and Jenna Ortega from Wednesday.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy (Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson) It's a double dose of nominations for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, as both Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James have been nominated for their roles as old-school second-grade teacher Barbara Howard and Abbott Elementary's inept principal Ava Coleman, respectively. Both actresses were also nominated last year, with Ralph taking home the trophy. The two will be up against Alex Borstein from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ayo Edebiri from The Bear, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, and Jessica Williams from The Shrinking.