'Abbott Elementary' Just Got So Many Emmy Nominations
Nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards have been announced, and while there were some big snubs and surprises, one show's many nominations were not a surprise, and that was Abbott Elementary. The ABC comedy, which took home three Emmys last year, has been nominated for eight awards this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.
In just its second season, the critical darling has become a force to be reckoned with during awards season, and with 15 total Emmy nominations, it's not hard to see why. The mockumentary sitcom, created by Quinta Brunson, quickly became a fan-favorite when it premiered on ABC in 2021, and with a third season on the way, the series will likely take home more awards next year, but for now, take a look below to see what nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards Abbott Elementary has received! Tune in on Monday, September 18 on Fox to see if and what awards the sitcom takes home.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary has once again been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, but will it finally take it home this year? The beloved sitcom is up against some pretty stiff competition, including last year's winner Ted Lasso. Other contenders include Barry, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Wednesday.prevnext
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
For the second year in a row, Tyler James Williams has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Gregory Eddie. Williams portrays the fan-favorite first-grade teacher, whose not-so-secret crush on Janine may finally come to fruition following the Season 2 finale.
Other contenders in the category include Anthony Carrigan and Harry Winkler from Barry, Phil Dusnter and Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso — the latter of which won last year — James Marsden from Jury Duty, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear.prevnext
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Once again, Abbott has been nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and they are the reigning champs. The series won last year for it, with casting by Wendy O'Brien, CSA. O'Brien is again attached for casting alongside Chris Gehrt, and it wouldn't be surprising if they took home the gold again.
Abbott will be up against Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and The Bear for Outstanding Casting.prevnext
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
In a first for Abbott Elementary, the series has been nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for Department Head Stylist Moira Frazier, key hairstylist Dustin Osborne, and hairstylist Christina Joseph for Season 2, Episode 19 "Festival." Other nominees in the category include Emily in Paris, Only Murders in the Building, P-Valley, Ted Lasso, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus.prevnext
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson is also once again nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for her role as the optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues. As creator, star, executive producer, and writer of Abbott Elementary, Brunson has done it all, but would it be enough to finally take home that Emmy this year? She is going to be up against some tough streaming competition that includes Christina Applegate from Dead to Me, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Lyonne from Poker Face, and Jenna Ortega from Wednesday.prevnext
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
It's a double dose of nominations for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, as both Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James have been nominated for their roles as old-school second-grade teacher Barbara Howard and Abbott Elementary's inept principal Ava Coleman, respectively. Both actresses were also nominated last year, with Ralph taking home the trophy.
The two will be up against Alex Borstein from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ayo Edebiri from The Bear, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, and Jessica Williams from The Shrinking.prevnext
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Last but certainly not least, Taraji P. Henson has been nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. The comedian appeared in Season 2, Episode 21, "Mom," as Jeanine and her sister Ayesha's troubled mother, Vanetta. She only came to Abbott to ask her daughter for money after her phone bill is turned off, and of course, Janine's co-workers are surprised to see how different the mother-daughter duo are from each other. Henson made quite the impression in just one episode, and hopefully, it won't be the last time we see Vanetta and her unique personality.
Henson will actually be up against her TV daughter Quinta Brunson, who is nominated in the same category for Saturday Night Live. Other contenders include Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles, and Harriet Walter for Ted Lasso and Judith Light for Poker Face.prev